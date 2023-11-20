3 teen girls plead guilty, get 20 years in carjacking, dragging death of 73-year-old woman

FILE - A collection of flowers and a cross with a halo are seen at the location where the body of Linda Frickey was recovered after she was carjacked and dragged to her death a day earlier in New Orleans, March 22, 2022. On Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, three teenage girls facing charges in the dragging death of Frickey pleaded guilty to reduced charges. New Orleans news outlets report that the three — who were charged as adults — were sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted manslaughter. A fourth suspect, a male who is now 18, still faces a second-degree murder charge, which carries a life sentence. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File) © 2020 MAX BECHERER/Times-Picayune | The Advocate

By The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2023 3:24 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 3:26 pm.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three teenage girls involved in the dragging death of a woman whose arm was severed during a carjacking in New Orleans last year pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges and were sentenced to 20 years in prison.

New Orleans news outlets report that the three were convicted of attempted manslaughter in the death of Linda Frickey, 73. A fourth suspect, a male who is now 18, still faces a second-degree murder charge, which carries a life sentence.

All four had been slated for trial Monday. Jury selection for the lone remaining suspect, who prosecutors said was behind the wheel when Frickey died, got underway after the three girls’ guilty pleas were entered.

The four ranged in age from 15 to 17 when they were charged as adults in the March 2022 killing. Authorities said Frickey died of blunt force injuries after she became entangled in a seatbelt as carjackers sped away with her car on the afternoon of March 21. She was dragged while neighbors watched helplessly.

Outside the courthouse, Frickey’s family talked with reporters about listening to statements two of the defendants made.

“When they were saying they were sorry, I’m sure they were,” said her sister, Jinny Frickey. “Because you go back, hindsight, a lot of times, you are sorry for the actions you completed. But you did it. And, unfortunately, they did it and they have to serve the time.”

One defendant wrung her hands as she stood before Frickey’s family, according to an account of the hearing in The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. “That’s not what we set out to do,” she said tearfully of the killing, “and I hope that you all can forgive me.”

Prosecutors won’t comment until the case is over, District Attorney Jason Williams’s office said.

“However, we would like to highlight the remarkable grace of Mrs. Frickey’s family in response to the words of the three defendants who accepted responsibility for their roles in this horrific matter,” the statement said. “Our hearts and unwavering support continue to be with the Frickey family as we fight for justice and pursue a resolution that honors Linda’s memory.”

The Associated Press

