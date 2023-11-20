3rd release of treated water from Japan’s damaged Fukushima nuclear plant ends safely, operator says

FILE - The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, damaged by a massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami, is seen from the nearby Ukedo fishing port in Namie town, northeastern Japan, on Aug. 24, 2023. The release of a third batch of treated radioactive wastewater from Japan's damaged Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean ended safely as planned, its operator said Monday, Nov. 20, as the country's seafood producers continue to suffer from a Chinese import ban imposed after the discharges began. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2023 3:21 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 3:26 am.

TOKYO (AP) — The release of a third batch of treated radioactive wastewater from Japan’s damaged Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean ended safely as planned, its operator said Monday, as the country’s seafood producers continue to suffer from a Chinese import ban imposed after the discharges began.

Large amounts of radioactive wastewater have accumulated at the nuclear plant since it was damaged by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011. It began discharging treated and diluted wastewater into the ocean on Aug. 24 and finished releasing the third 7,800-ton batch on Monday. The process is expected to take decades.

The discharges have been strongly opposed by fishing groups and neighboring countries including China, which banned all imports of Japanese seafood, badly hurting Japanese producers and exporters of scallops and other seafood.

The plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, said the third release, like the two previous ones, went smoothly and marine samples tested by it and the government showed that levels of all selected radionuclides were far lower than international safety standards.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in a meeting last Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, asked China to immediately lift the seafood ban but achieved only a vague agreement to “find ways to resolve the dispute through meetings and dialogue in a constructive manner.”

The two sides will convene a meeting of scientific experts to discuss the release but there was no timetable for a possible lifting of the ban, Kishida said.

Japan’s government has set up a relief fund to help find new markets for Japanese seafood, and the central and local governments have led campaigns to encourage Japanese consumers to eat more fish and support Fukushima seafood producers.

TEPCO is also providing compensation to the fisheries industry for “reputational damage” to its products caused by the wastewater release, and said it has mailed application forms to 580 possible compensation seekers.

The wastewater is treated to remove as much radioactivity as possible to meet legally releasable standards and then greatly diluted with seawater before it is discharged. TEPCO and the government say the process is safe, but some scientists say the continuing release of water containing radionuclides from damaged reactors is unprecedented and should be monitored closely.

Monday’s completion of the release of the third batch of wastewater brings the total to 23,400 tons. TEPCO plans a fourth release by the end of March 2024. That would only empty about 10 of the approximately 1,000 storage tanks at the Fukushima plant because of its continued production of wastewater, though officials say the pace of the discharges will pick up later. The tanks currently hold more than 1.3 million tons of wastewater, most of which needs to be retreated to meet safety standards before release.

TEPCO and the government say discharging the water into the sea is unavoidable because the tanks need to be removed from the grounds of the plant so that it can be decommissioned.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup
Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup

Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue...

3h ago

Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police
Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges each for a string of alleged home renovation scams in Toronto dating back to March of this year. Toronto police allege the crimes occurred between March...

6h ago

Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough
Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough

A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl on a TTC bus in Scarborough last week. Officers were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Finch Avenue East around 3:10...

7h ago

Health care, Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate
Health care, Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate

Health care and strategies for taking down Premier Doug Ford in the next election dominated the final Ontario Liberal Party leadership debate held Sunday in Brampton, Ont. The four candidates spent...

6h ago

Top Stories

Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup
Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup

Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue...

3h ago

Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police
Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges each for a string of alleged home renovation scams in Toronto dating back to March of this year. Toronto police allege the crimes occurred between March...

6h ago

Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough
Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough

A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl on a TTC bus in Scarborough last week. Officers were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Finch Avenue East around 3:10...

7h ago

Health care, Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate
Health care, Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate

Health care and strategies for taking down Premier Doug Ford in the next election dominated the final Ontario Liberal Party leadership debate held Sunday in Brampton, Ont. The four candidates spent...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

2:27
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke

Residents and business owners in Etobicoke say they are frustrated after a major water main break near Islington and The Queensway. Leah Johansen is hearing from some who say water poured into their units for hours before it was finally shut off.

2:15
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica

After WestJet lost her luggage, one woman flying out of Toronto tracked her own bag almost 4,000 km away. But the ordeal cost her $4,000. Caryn Ceolin with why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your suitcase.

23h ago

5:18
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers

A study by the University of Toronto and Mobilizing Justice is taking a look at where shift workers live and how they are being served by transit. Nick Westoll takes a deeper look at the issue.
More Videos