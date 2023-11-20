A timeline of retailer Bad Boy’s rise and fall

Famed Greater Toronto Area retailer Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. has been around for 70 years, but the business begun by Mel Lastman, a flamboyant Toronto salesman who went on to become the city's mayor, and revived by his son has hit hard times. People walk past a Bad Boy furniture store, in Brampton, Ont., Monday, Nov., 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted November 20, 2023 5:08 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 5:12 pm.

Famed Greater Toronto Area retailer Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. has been around for 70 years, but the business begun by Mel Lastman, a flamboyant Toronto salesman who went on to become the city’s mayor, and revived by his son, has hit hard times. Amid higher interest rates and slow home sales, it is attempting to restructure its business under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. 

This is how Bad Boy got to this point:

1953: Marilyn Lastman gets her future husband Mel Lastman a job at an appliance store on College Street in Toronto. A video Bad Boy once shared detailing his history says Mel Lastman started on accounts receivable, but one night, when a salesman called in sick, he hit the floor, selling two stoves and a fridge, kick-starting his career in sales.

1954: Mel Lastman runs Heather Hill appliances in 1954, the Bad Boy video says. Sales were difficult to come by so he would follow an ice truck around noting their delivery stops and would later visit to pitch them on buying a refrigerator.

1955: Mel Lastman changed the name of his business to Bad Boy on the advice of a friend in marketing, the video says. He opened the first Bad Boy store on Weston Road in Toronto.

1969: Mel Lastman elected to the North York Board of Control.

Dec. 4, 1972: Lastman was elected mayor of North York. He would serve 10 straight terms — 25 years — as the mayor of the now Toronto suburb.

1976: Mel Lastman sells the Bad Boy business. By then, the chain had 40 stores. 

July 17, 1990: Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. is incorporated in Ontario.

1991: Mel Lastman’s son Blayne Lastman revives the Bad Boy business with his first store on Kennedy Road in Scarborough, Ont. Because Canada was grappling with a recession, Mel Lastman thought his son was “out of his mind” to get into business, Bad Boy’s video said. Eventually, he came around and became a fixture in Bad Boy’s videos, shouting the chain’s famed “nooobody” slogan.

1993: Blayne Lastman hires look-alikes to play Bill and Hillary Clinton, then the U.S. president and first lady, in an ad promoting his stores. The White House sent a cease and desist letter to Bad Boy.

1998: Lastman became first mayor of the newly amalgamated City of Toronto. He was re-elected in 2000, serving two terms before announcing his retirement from politics ahead of the 2003 election.

2006: Blayne Lastman named Mel Lastman honorary chairman of the board of the newly minted Lastman’s Bad Boy brand.

Nov. 19, 2014: Bad Boy opens a store in landmark Honest Ed’s building in Toronto

Dec. 11, 2021: Mel Lastman dies at 88.

Nov. 9, 2023: Bad Boy files a Notice of Intention in Ontario court in a bid to restructure its business under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act amid high interest rates, slow home sales and a tight retail market.

Nov. 17, 2023: An Ontario court grants Bad Boy permission to begin liquidation sales. The court also extends the time Bad Boy has to file its restructuring proposal business to Jan. 23, 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2023.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada has fired back in a lawsuit by security firm Brink's, saying the airline bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's...

38m ago

3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school
3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school

Three teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a female police officer at a Brampton high school. Peel Regional Police were notified of an incident at Cardinal Leger Secondary...

1h ago

Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school
Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school

Students and parents who attend the Downtown Vocal Music Academy are speaking out after learning their beloved school will likely be permanently closing next year. The TDSB announced they will be pausing...

20m ago

Toronto releases 5-year mental health and harm reduction treatment strategy
Toronto releases 5-year mental health and harm reduction treatment strategy

The City of Toronto has released its five-year mental health and harm reduction strategy with a focus on mental health and treatment. During a press conference on Monday, councillors Chris Moise and...

2h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada has fired back in a lawsuit by security firm Brink's, saying the airline bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's...

38m ago

3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school
3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school

Three teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a female police officer at a Brampton high school. Peel Regional Police were notified of an incident at Cardinal Leger Secondary...

1h ago

Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school
Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school

Students and parents who attend the Downtown Vocal Music Academy are speaking out after learning their beloved school will likely be permanently closing next year. The TDSB announced they will be pausing...

20m ago

Toronto releases 5-year mental health and harm reduction treatment strategy
Toronto releases 5-year mental health and harm reduction treatment strategy

The City of Toronto has released its five-year mental health and harm reduction strategy with a focus on mental health and treatment. During a press conference on Monday, councillors Chris Moise and...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

23h ago

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.

23h ago

1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

2:27
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke

Residents and business owners in Etobicoke say they are frustrated after a major water main break near Islington and The Queensway. Leah Johansen is hearing from some who say water poured into their units for hours before it was finally shut off.

More Videos