Argentina’s president-elect wants public companies in private hands, with media first to go

By Daniel Politi And David Biller, The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2023 4:32 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 4:42 pm.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s right-wing president-elect gave the first indications Monday of how he plans to start shaking up South America’s second-largest economy: with a slew of privatizations.

Populist Javier Milei, a libertarian economist and self-described “anarcho-capitalist,” won a presidential runoff election on Sunday with 55.7% of the vote. He said Monday that he would move quickly to privatize the country’s state-owned media outlets and look to do the same with other public companies.

“Everything that can be in the hands of the private sector will be in the hands of the private sector,” Milei told Bueno Aires station Radio Mitre.

Experts immediately questioned how far Milei would get in fulfilling that vision without the support of Argentina’s National Congress, where his party holds a relatively small share of seats. However, some analysts said his resounding election victory could give him leverage.

“The decisiveness of the victory — a doubt until yesterday — allows him to signal to all parties who is in control of the transition and the formation of the Cabinet,” said Mariano Machado, principal analyst for the Americas at Verisk Maplecroft, a global risk intelligence firm.

In his radio comments, Milei described the public media outlets he wants to make private as amounting to “a covert ministry of propaganda.” He complained during the presidential race that the coverage of his campaign in state-run outlets was highly negative.

Milei also signaled that he intends to act on some of his most controversial ideas from his campaign for slashing the size of the state and reining in Argentina’s triple-digit inflation. They include reducing the number of government ministries by half, to eight.

He said he still wanted to close the Central Bank of Argentina, calling it “a moral decision,” but appeared to put his plans for replacing the local currency, the peso, with the U.S. dollar on the back burner.

“In conceptual terms, the central axis is to close the Central Bank, and subsequently, the currency (will be) whichever one Argentines choose freely,” he said, characterizing a potential change in the national currency as “a second-order issue.”

Milei predicted it would take him up to half of his presidential term — “between 18 and 24 months” — to decrease inflation, which polls showed was the biggest concern for Argentine voters as consumer prices have increased 140% over the past year.

“Working to reduce the size of the government and eliminate taxes,” Diana Mondino, a lawmaker from Milei’s Liberty Advances party who is widely seen as likely to be Milei’s pick for foreign minister, wrote on social media. She posted a photo showing the newly elected president meeting with several key allies.

State-controlled energy firm YPF, the country’s largest integrated energy company, is another entity the president-elect thinks should be privatized but only once its finances are shored up so it can be “sold in a very, very, very beneficial way for Argentines.”

Milei claimed the company’s balance sheet deteriorated after a majority stake was nationalized during the government of former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who is now the outgoing vice president.

Monday was a public holiday in Argentina so financial markets weren’t open, but the stocks of Argentine companies that trade in New York soared. YPF saw its share price increase 40% after Milei talked of its privatization.

There was anticipation about what would happen in the parallel currency markets Tuesday considering the value of the peso plunged after Milei rocked Argentina’s political system when he won the most votes in August primaries, which was the first time many saw him as possibly Argentina’s next president.

Milei’s privatization plans “in large part clash with the Argentine constitutional model,” warned Andrés Gil Domínguez, a law professor at the University of Buenos Aires. Congress would need to pass a law authorizing any such moves, he added.

As a relatively new political force, Milei’s Liberty Advances party only has seven senators, less than 10% of the total, and holds 38 of the 257 seats in Congress’ lower house.

Although support for his policies would increase if he allies himself with members of the main center-right opposition coalition, which backed his candidacy in the second round, “they don’t have a sufficient number to be able to impose things,” Mariel Fornoni, of the political consulting firm Management & Fit, said.

Milei could theoretically try to privatize companies by emergency decree, although Congress could shoot such actions down by arguing that they weren’t actual emergencies.

“In this scenario, the issue will surely be litigated with an uncertain outcome,” explained Gustavo Arballo, a law professor at the La Pampa National University.

There are other ways Milei could get around Congress.

“What can indeed happen is a gradual or abrupt defunding of these state-owned enterprises, creating a scenario where their operations would be heavily constrained,” Arballo said.

A potential privatization of YPF would be even more complicated. Even though the state holds 51% of its shares, the state-owned stake is divided 51%-49% between the federal government and Argentine provinces, respectively.

“It is complex to think about how the engineering of that privatization offer would be done, which in any case, could not affect the 49% owned by the provinces,” Arballo said.

Daniel Politi And David Biller, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada has fired back in a lawsuit by security firm Brink's, saying the airline bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's...

39m ago

3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school
3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school

Three teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a female police officer at a Brampton high school. Peel Regional Police were notified of an incident at Cardinal Leger Secondary...

1h ago

Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school
Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school

Students and parents who attend the Downtown Vocal Music Academy are speaking out after learning their beloved school will likely be permanently closing next year. The TDSB announced they will be pausing...

21m ago

Toronto releases 5-year mental health and harm reduction treatment strategy
Toronto releases 5-year mental health and harm reduction treatment strategy

The City of Toronto has released its five-year mental health and harm reduction strategy with a focus on mental health and treatment. During a press conference on Monday, councillors Chris Moise and...

2h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada has fired back in a lawsuit by security firm Brink's, saying the airline bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's...

39m ago

3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school
3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school

Three teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a female police officer at a Brampton high school. Peel Regional Police were notified of an incident at Cardinal Leger Secondary...

1h ago

Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school
Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school

Students and parents who attend the Downtown Vocal Music Academy are speaking out after learning their beloved school will likely be permanently closing next year. The TDSB announced they will be pausing...

21m ago

Toronto releases 5-year mental health and harm reduction treatment strategy
Toronto releases 5-year mental health and harm reduction treatment strategy

The City of Toronto has released its five-year mental health and harm reduction strategy with a focus on mental health and treatment. During a press conference on Monday, councillors Chris Moise and...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

23h ago

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.

23h ago

1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

2:27
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke

Residents and business owners in Etobicoke say they are frustrated after a major water main break near Islington and The Queensway. Leah Johansen is hearing from some who say water poured into their units for hours before it was finally shut off.

More Videos