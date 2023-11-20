Concerns emerge over NextStar’s plans to hire foreign workers for battery plant

Concerns are rising over plans by NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in foreign workers to help build a battery plant in Windsor, Ont. which is being supported by an expected $15 billion in public funding. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a news conference in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 20, 2023 12:40 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 12:42 pm.

WINDSOR, Ont. — Concerns are rising over plans by NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in foreign workers to help build a battery plant in Windsor, Ont., that is being supported by an expected $15 billion in public funding.

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Monday that he is pushing for a full inquiry into the issue, and wants a commitment that no public funding will go to foreign workers. 

It’s not clear how many workers NextStar Energy, a joint venture between automaker Stellantis and South Korea’s LG, plans to bring from outside Canada. 

NextStar Energy chief executive Danies Lee says in a statement that the company is committed to hiring Canadians to fill more than 2,500 full-time jobs at the battery plant, and engage with up to 2,300 more local tradespeople to help with construction and installation.

However, he says the installation phase of the project also requires temporary specialized global supplier staff, who have proprietary knowledge and specialized expertise.

Windsor police said on social media that after meeting with South Korean ambassador Woongsoon Lim last week, it expects about 1,600 workers from South Korea to come to the community next year to help build the plant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll
Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll

An affordability crisis is putting the Canadian dream at risk for immigrants, according to a new Leger poll done exclusively for OMNI News.    The survey finds two-in-five (42 per cent) immigrant...

5h ago

Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police
Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges each for a string of alleged home renovation scams in Toronto dating back to March of this year. Toronto police allege the crimes occurred between March...

15h ago

Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America
Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America

A new report says the country's two biggest airlines ranked last for on-time performance among large North American carriers last month. Aviation data company Cirium says nearly 28 per cent of Air Canada...

1h ago

Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway
Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway

An escaped llama was corralled and safely returned home after it made its way onto a busy GTA highway over the weekend. Callers to the CityNews 680 traffic centre reported seeing a llama in live traffic...

1h ago

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

18h ago

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.

18h ago

1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

2:27
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke

Residents and business owners in Etobicoke say they are frustrated after a major water main break near Islington and The Queensway. Leah Johansen is hearing from some who say water poured into their units for hours before it was finally shut off.

