Documentary about Buffy Sainte-Marie wins International Emmy Award

A documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie, made before her Indigenous ancestry was called into question, has won an International Emmy Award. Award-winning singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie poses for a photograph on the red carpet for the 2022 Canada’s Walk of Fame Gala in Toronto, on Saturday, December 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 20, 2023 8:50 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 9:56 pm.

NEW YORK — A documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie, made before her Indigenous ancestry was called into question, has won an International Emmy Award.

“Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On,” directed by Madison Thomas and narrated by Sainte-Marie, won in the arts programming category.

The award is presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Producers describe the film as a retrospective of Sainte-Marie’s life and career, including interviews with famous friends and colleagues, never-before-seen archival material and cinematic recreations.

The singer-songwriter’s ancestry was challenged in a CBC investigation last month that presented several identity documents that suggested she is Italian American.

Saint-Marie has denied the accusations.

Sainte-Marie’s story of her birth, childhood and identity has shifted throughout her six-decade career, with her identifying as Algonquin and Mi’kmaq before saying she was Cree, adopted from a mother in Saskatchewan.

The documentary, produced by Eagle Vision, White Pine Pictures and Paquin Entertainment, premièred at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and is available to stream on Crave, while the CBC piece is available on YouTube.

A statement by White Pine Pictures on its website supports Sainte-Marie.

“We stand behind Buffy and believe it to be true that her mother told her she was adopted and of Canadian Indigenous descent.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada has fired back in a lawsuit by security firm Brink's, saying the airline bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's...

5h ago

3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school
3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school

Three teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a female police officer at a Brampton high school. Peel Regional Police were notified of an incident at Cardinal Leger Secondary...

6h ago

Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears
Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears

A handcuffed, mentally ill man was slapped, struck multiple times in the head area, sprayed twice in the face with a pepper spray foam and restrained face down on the ground as correctional officers took...

1h ago

Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school
Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school

Students and parents who attend the Downtown Vocal Music Academy are speaking out after learning their beloved school will likely be permanently closing next year. The TDSB announced they will be pausing...

4h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada has fired back in a lawsuit by security firm Brink's, saying the airline bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's...

5h ago

3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school
3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school

Three teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a female police officer at a Brampton high school. Peel Regional Police were notified of an incident at Cardinal Leger Secondary...

6h ago

Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears
Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears

A handcuffed, mentally ill man was slapped, struck multiple times in the head area, sprayed twice in the face with a pepper spray foam and restrained face down on the ground as correctional officers took...

1h ago

Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school
Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school

Students and parents who attend the Downtown Vocal Music Academy are speaking out after learning their beloved school will likely be permanently closing next year. The TDSB announced they will be pausing...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.

4h ago

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.
1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

More Videos