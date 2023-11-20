Finland’s prime minister hints at further border action as Russia protests closings of crossings

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, second right, and Chief of the Finnish Border Guard, Lieutenant General Pasi Kostamovaara, center, during a visit to the Vartius border crossing station in Kuhmo, eastern Finland, Monday Nov. 20, 2023. The prime minister on Monday said the country may need to take further actions on its border with Russia after closing four border crossings in an attempt to stem a recent increase in asylum-seekers. (Hannu Huttu/Lehtikuva via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2023 12:08 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 12:43 pm.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Finland’s prime minister on Monday said the country may need to take further actions on its border with Russia after closing four border crossings in an attempt to stem a recent increase in asylum-seekers.

Finland, which joined NATO this year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has accused Moscow of letting migrants from the Middle East and Africa without valid travel documents through to the Finnish border. The government closed the border crossings in southeastern Finland last week, but new migrant arrivals were reported at border checkpoints farther north.

“The situation has progressed in a bad direction,” Prime Minister Petteri Orpo was quoted as saying by Finnish public broadcaster YLE during a visit to the Vartius border crossing in east-central Finland. “If there is no change, we will take more measures, and if necessary, quickly. The message is clear that we do not accept this behavior.”

He did not rule out closing more border crossings along the 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) Finnish-Russian border.

YLE said 500 asylum-seekers have arrived in Finland in November, significantly more than normal.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the decision to close border crossings would “aggravate” Russian-Finnish relations and criticized as a “pretext” Finland’s claim that Russia has been helping undocumented migrants to cross the border. A Foreign Ministry statement said the decision “violates the rights and interests of tens of thousands of citizens of our countries.”

European Union and NATO countries bordering Russia and Belarus have accused those countries of deliberately ushering migrants toward border zones as a type of “hybrid warfare.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll
Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll

An affordability crisis is putting the Canadian dream at risk for immigrants, according to a new Leger poll done exclusively for OMNI News.    The survey finds two-in-five (42 per cent) immigrant...

5h ago

Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police
Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges each for a string of alleged home renovation scams in Toronto dating back to March of this year. Toronto police allege the crimes occurred between March...

15h ago

Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America
Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America

A new report says the country's two biggest airlines ranked last for on-time performance among large North American carriers last month. Aviation data company Cirium says nearly 28 per cent of Air Canada...

1h ago

Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway
Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway

An escaped llama was corralled and safely returned home after it made its way onto a busy GTA highway over the weekend. Callers to the CityNews 680 traffic centre reported seeing a llama in live traffic...

1h ago

Top Stories

Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll
Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll

An affordability crisis is putting the Canadian dream at risk for immigrants, according to a new Leger poll done exclusively for OMNI News.    The survey finds two-in-five (42 per cent) immigrant...

5h ago

Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police
Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges each for a string of alleged home renovation scams in Toronto dating back to March of this year. Toronto police allege the crimes occurred between March...

15h ago

Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America
Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America

A new report says the country's two biggest airlines ranked last for on-time performance among large North American carriers last month. Aviation data company Cirium says nearly 28 per cent of Air Canada...

1h ago

Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway
Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway

An escaped llama was corralled and safely returned home after it made its way onto a busy GTA highway over the weekend. Callers to the CityNews 680 traffic centre reported seeing a llama in live traffic...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

18h ago

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.

18h ago

1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

2:27
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke

Residents and business owners in Etobicoke say they are frustrated after a major water main break near Islington and The Queensway. Leah Johansen is hearing from some who say water poured into their units for hours before it was finally shut off.

More Videos