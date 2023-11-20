Man linked to Arizona teen Alicia Navarro pleads not guilty to possessing child sexual abuse images

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Hill County Sheriff's Office in Havre, Mont., shows Edmund Davis on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Davis, pleaded not guilty on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, to two counts of sexual abuse of children for images discovered on a cellphone in his apartment. Davis had been living in Havre with Alicia Navarro, a teenager who disappeared from Arizona four years ago and who reappeared in 2022 asking for her name to be taken off the missing person's list. (Hill County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

By Amy Beth Hanson, The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2023 2:50 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 2:56 pm.

A Montana man who had been living with a teenager who disappeared from her home in Arizona four years ago pleaded not guilty Monday to child sexual abuse charges lodged against him based on images that authorities said they found on his cellphone.

Since his Oct. 23 arrest, Edmund Davis, 36, has been held on $1 million bail on two felony counts of the sexual abuse of children. His public defender, Casey Moore, said he would file a motion for a bail reduction hearing after speaking with Davis’ father and the prosecutor, Assistant Attorney General Dan Guzynski.

No further hearings were immediately scheduled.

Authorities have not said whether Davis is considered a suspect in the disappearance of Alicia Navarro in September 2019. Navarro left a note behind when she vanished from her home days before her 15th birthday, sparking a massive search that included the FBI. She was almost 19 when she walked into the Havre, Montana, police station in July and said she wanted to be removed from the missing persons list.

In investigating the circumstances that led Navarro to be in Havre — nearly 1,400 miles (2,253 kilometers) from her childhood home in Glendale, Arizona — law enforcement officers in Arizona obtained warrants that they said led to the discovery of the images of child sexual abuse on Davis’ cellphone, court records said. Some of the images involved infants and toddlers and some were computer generated, according to court records.

Davis is charged with possessing images of a child or children under the age of 12 engaged in actual or simulated sexual conduct, which carries a mandatory sentence of 25 to 100 years in prison. He is also charged with possessing images of the sexual abuse of children under the age of 16, which carries a sentence of four to 100 years in prison.

Over the years, Navarro’s mother, Jessica Nuñez, said that her daughter, who was diagnosed with autism, may have been lured away by someone she met online. When she disappeared in 2019, Navarro took only her laptop and cellphone.

Neighbors said Davis had been living with Navarro for at least a year. In July, after her reappearance had been made public, an Associated Press reporter spoke with a young woman at the Havre apartment who looked and sounded like Navarro, but she didn’t give her name and said she wanted to be left alone.

The couple moved out of the apartment days after the news media reported their location, neighbors told the AP.

Trent Steele, a private investigator who assisted Nuñez in the search for Navarro through the Miami-based nonprofit Anti-Predator Project, said last month that Navarro was “in a safe place,” without disclosing the particulars.

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Brown in Billings, Montana, contributed to this report.

Amy Beth Hanson, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada has fired back in a lawsuit by security firm Brink's, saying the airline bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's...

7m ago

3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school
3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school

Three teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a female police officer at a Brampton high school. Peel Regional Police were notified of an incident at Cardinal Leger Secondary...

15m ago

Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll
Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll

An affordability crisis is putting the Canadian dream at risk for immigrants, according to a new Leger poll done exclusively for OMNI News.    The survey finds two-in-five (42 per cent) immigrant...

2h ago

Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police
Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges each for a string of alleged home renovation scams in Toronto dating back to March of this year. Toronto police allege the crimes occurred between March...

18h ago

