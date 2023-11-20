Microsoft hires OpenAI founders to lead AI research team after ChatGPT maker’s shakeup

File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. The board of ChatGPT-maker Open AI says it has pushed out Altman, its co-founder and CEO, and replaced him with an interim CEO(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2023 4:29 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 4:42 am.

Microsoft announced Monday that it has hired Sam Altman and another co-founder of ChatGPT maker OpenAI after they unexpectedly departed the company days earlier in a corporate shakeup that shocked the artificial intelligence world.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella also tweeted that the major investor in OpenAI — behind the chatbot that kicked off the generative AI craze — looked “forward to getting to know” OpenAI’s new chief executive, former Twitch leader Emmett Shear, and the rest of the management team.

Nadella wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Microsoft was “extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team.”

Altman said “the mission continues,” in reply to Nadella on X.

OpenAI said Friday that Altman was pushed out after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications” with the board of directors, which had lost confidence in his ability to lead OpenAI.

Altman catapulted ChatGPT to global fame while serving as company CEO and in the past year has become Silicon Valley’s sought-after voice on the promise and potential dangers of artificial intelligence.

OpenAI last week had announced co-founder Brockman would step down as board chairman but remain onas president. Brockman followed with a post on X reprinting a message he sent to OpenAI employees in which he wrote, “based on today’s news, i quit.”

In another X post Friday night, Brockman said Altman was asked to join a video meeting with the company’s board members, when co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever informed Altman he was being fired.

Brockman added that he was informed of his removal from the board in a separate call with Sutskever a short time later.

“Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today,” Brockman wrote on X.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup
Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup

Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue...

5h ago

Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police
Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges each for a string of alleged home renovation scams in Toronto dating back to March of this year. Toronto police allege the crimes occurred between March...

7h ago

No word on status of 135 Canadians cleared to leave Gaza Strip over weekend
No word on status of 135 Canadians cleared to leave Gaza Strip over weekend

OTTAWA — Canadians with loved ones trapped in the embattled Gaza Strip are still waiting to learn whether the 135 people cleared to leave the territory on Sunday were able to make the journey. A daily...

6m ago

Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough
Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough

A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl on a TTC bus in Scarborough last week. Officers were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Finch Avenue East around 3:10...

8h ago

Top Stories

Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup
Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup

Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue...

5h ago

Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police
Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges each for a string of alleged home renovation scams in Toronto dating back to March of this year. Toronto police allege the crimes occurred between March...

7h ago

No word on status of 135 Canadians cleared to leave Gaza Strip over weekend
No word on status of 135 Canadians cleared to leave Gaza Strip over weekend

OTTAWA — Canadians with loved ones trapped in the embattled Gaza Strip are still waiting to learn whether the 135 people cleared to leave the territory on Sunday were able to make the journey. A daily...

6m ago

Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough
Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough

A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl on a TTC bus in Scarborough last week. Officers were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Finch Avenue East around 3:10...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

2:27
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke

Residents and business owners in Etobicoke say they are frustrated after a major water main break near Islington and The Queensway. Leah Johansen is hearing from some who say water poured into their units for hours before it was finally shut off.

2:15
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica

After WestJet lost her luggage, one woman flying out of Toronto tracked her own bag almost 4,000 km away. But the ordeal cost her $4,000. Caryn Ceolin with why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your suitcase.
5:18
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers

A study by the University of Toronto and Mobilizing Justice is taking a look at where shift workers live and how they are being served by transit. Nick Westoll takes a deeper look at the issue.
More Videos