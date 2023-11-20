More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail

By Amanda Seitz, The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2023 7:49 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 7:56 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans can order more free COVID-19 tests online for home delivery.

The U.S. government is offering to send another round of four at-home virus tests ahead of the typical surge in cases during the winter holiday season.

Anyone who did not order a batch of four COVID-19 tests in September can secure up to eight of them this time around starting Monday at COVIDtests.gov. The U.S. Postal Service will deliver them for free.

The government is mailing out the coronavirus tests as the the flu season kicks off and a spike in RSV cases has been reported in some spots around the country. COVID-19 hospitalizations were on the rise this fall but have stayed steady in recent weeks. Immunity from previous vaccinations and infections has kept case counts lower compared with other years.

The new release of free COVID-19 nasal swab tests also comes ahead of the first winter since the pandemic started that insurers are no longer required to cover the cost of them. On average, at-home tests now cost $11 out of pocket, according to an analysis by the nonprofit health research firm KFF.

The Food and Drug Administration also approved updated COVID-19 vaccines in September in the hopes of revving up protection for Americans this winter. The shots target an omicron descendant named XBB.1.5, replacing older vaccines that targeted the original coronavirus strain and a much earlier omicron version. Shots are recommended for everyone age 6 months or older, but uptake has been slow.

U.S. taxpayers have spent tens of billions of dollars to develop COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments in the three years since the pandemic started.

Amanda Seitz, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll
Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll

An affordability crisis is putting the Canadian dream at risk for immigrants, according to a new Leger poll done exclusively for OMNI News.    The survey finds two-in-five (42 per cent) immigrant...

35m ago

Questions swirl as Liberals prepare to table fall fiscal update
Questions swirl as Liberals prepare to table fall fiscal update

Questions are swirling on Parliament Hill ahead of a fiscal update that's widely expected to focus on addressing Canada's housing crisis and cost-of-living concerns.  Finance Minister Chrystia...

34m ago

CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process. The...

3h ago

Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup
Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup

Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue...

8h ago

Top Stories

Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll
Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll

An affordability crisis is putting the Canadian dream at risk for immigrants, according to a new Leger poll done exclusively for OMNI News.    The survey finds two-in-five (42 per cent) immigrant...

35m ago

Questions swirl as Liberals prepare to table fall fiscal update
Questions swirl as Liberals prepare to table fall fiscal update

Questions are swirling on Parliament Hill ahead of a fiscal update that's widely expected to focus on addressing Canada's housing crisis and cost-of-living concerns.  Finance Minister Chrystia...

34m ago

CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process. The...

3h ago

Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup
Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup

Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

2:27
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke

Residents and business owners in Etobicoke say they are frustrated after a major water main break near Islington and The Queensway. Leah Johansen is hearing from some who say water poured into their units for hours before it was finally shut off.

2:15
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica

After WestJet lost her luggage, one woman flying out of Toronto tracked her own bag almost 4,000 km away. But the ordeal cost her $4,000. Caryn Ceolin with why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your suitcase.
5:18
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers

A study by the University of Toronto and Mobilizing Justice is taking a look at where shift workers live and how they are being served by transit. Nick Westoll takes a deeper look at the issue.
More Videos