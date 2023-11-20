Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 20, 2023 4:50 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,246.47, up 70.70 points):

Suncor Energy. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 39 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $45.94 on 12.7 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.02 per cent, to $46.23 on 8.3 million shares. 

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Down two cents, or 3.80 per cent, to 38 cents on 6.4 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up five cents, or 6.49 per cent, to 82 cents on 6.0 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 41 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $91.69 on 4.6 million shares. 

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 60 cents, or 1.41 per cent, to $43.31 on 4.4 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Down 54 cents, or 3.53 per cent, to $14.77. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. said it has reduced operations at its Cobre Panama copper mine further and warns if a blockade of small boats at the mine’s port continues it will have to temporarily halt production. The company said it is down to one remaining ore processing train and that without shipments arriving at the mine’s port, it expects to run out of supplies for the on-site power plant later this week. People in Panama have been protesting an operating agreement between the company and the government for the mine that has raised nationalist anger as well as environmentalist objections.

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Up 23 cents, or 1.29 per cent, to $18.12. Air Canada said it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto’s Pearson airport earlier this year. The airline is facing a lawsuit from security services company Brink’s after a thief walked away with the costly cargo at an Air Canada airport warehouse on April 17. In a statement of defence, Air Canada rejected all allegations in the Brink’s suit, saying it fulfilled its carriage contract and denying any careless or improper conduct.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada has fired back in a lawsuit by security firm Brink's, saying the airline bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's...

40m ago

3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school
3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school

Three teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a female police officer at a Brampton high school. Peel Regional Police were notified of an incident at Cardinal Leger Secondary...

1h ago

Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school
Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school

Students and parents who attend the Downtown Vocal Music Academy are speaking out after learning their beloved school will likely be permanently closing next year. The TDSB announced they will be pausing...

22m ago

Toronto releases 5-year mental health and harm reduction treatment strategy
Toronto releases 5-year mental health and harm reduction treatment strategy

The City of Toronto has released its five-year mental health and harm reduction strategy with a focus on mental health and treatment. During a press conference on Monday, councillors Chris Moise and...

2h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada has fired back in a lawsuit by security firm Brink's, saying the airline bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's...

40m ago

3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school
3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school

Three teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a female police officer at a Brampton high school. Peel Regional Police were notified of an incident at Cardinal Leger Secondary...

1h ago

Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school
Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school

Students and parents who attend the Downtown Vocal Music Academy are speaking out after learning their beloved school will likely be permanently closing next year. The TDSB announced they will be pausing...

22m ago

Toronto releases 5-year mental health and harm reduction treatment strategy
Toronto releases 5-year mental health and harm reduction treatment strategy

The City of Toronto has released its five-year mental health and harm reduction strategy with a focus on mental health and treatment. During a press conference on Monday, councillors Chris Moise and...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

23h ago

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.

23h ago

1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

2:27
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke

Residents and business owners in Etobicoke say they are frustrated after a major water main break near Islington and The Queensway. Leah Johansen is hearing from some who say water poured into their units for hours before it was finally shut off.

More Videos