Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,246.47, up 70.70 points):

Suncor Energy. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 39 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $45.94 on 12.7 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.02 per cent, to $46.23 on 8.3 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Down two cents, or 3.80 per cent, to 38 cents on 6.4 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up five cents, or 6.49 per cent, to 82 cents on 6.0 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 41 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $91.69 on 4.6 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 60 cents, or 1.41 per cent, to $43.31 on 4.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Down 54 cents, or 3.53 per cent, to $14.77. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. said it has reduced operations at its Cobre Panama copper mine further and warns if a blockade of small boats at the mine’s port continues it will have to temporarily halt production. The company said it is down to one remaining ore processing train and that without shipments arriving at the mine’s port, it expects to run out of supplies for the on-site power plant later this week. People in Panama have been protesting an operating agreement between the company and the government for the mine that has raised nationalist anger as well as environmentalist objections.

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Up 23 cents, or 1.29 per cent, to $18.12. Air Canada said it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto’s Pearson airport earlier this year. The airline is facing a lawsuit from security services company Brink’s after a thief walked away with the costly cargo at an Air Canada airport warehouse on April 17. In a statement of defence, Air Canada rejected all allegations in the Brink’s suit, saying it fulfilled its carriage contract and denying any careless or improper conduct.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press