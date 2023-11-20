Prince Harry drops ceremonial puck for Canucks as lead up to 2025 Invictus Games

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, drops the puck for San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl, left, and Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes during a ceremonial faceoff prior to an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Invictus Games, founded by the Duke of Sussex, are scheduled to be held in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 20, 2023 10:27 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 11:12 pm.

VANCOUVER — Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, performed the ceremonial puck drop at the Vancouver Canucks game on Monday night, as part of the lead up to the 2025 Invictus Games.

The Canucks were hosting the San Jose Sharks.

Harry is the founder and the patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which runs the international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

Harry attended the game alongside his wife Meghan Markle, local Indigenous leaders, B.C. Premier David Eby and Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sports Minister Lana Popham.

Rogers Arena will be the host venue for the closing ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C. The games will take place from Feb. 8 to Feb. 16 in 2025.

Prince Harry is the second royal to attend a Canucks game.

Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s late grandmother, graced a pre-season match between Vancouver and San Jose in 2002.

The Queen dropped the puck in a ceremonial opening faceoff, then retired to a special box to watch the first period along with her husband Prince Philip, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, then-B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada has fired back in a lawsuit by security firm Brink's, saying the airline bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's...

6h ago

3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school
3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school

Three teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a female police officer at a Brampton high school. Peel Regional Police were notified of an incident at Cardinal Leger Secondary...

7h ago

Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears
Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears

A handcuffed, mentally ill man was slapped, struck multiple times in the head area, sprayed twice in the face with a pepper spray foam and restrained face down on the ground as correctional officers took...

3h ago

Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school
Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school

Students and parents who attend the Downtown Vocal Music Academy are speaking out after learning their beloved school will likely be permanently closing next year. The TDSB announced they will be pausing...

5h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada has fired back in a lawsuit by security firm Brink's, saying the airline bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's...

6h ago

3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school
3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school

Three teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a female police officer at a Brampton high school. Peel Regional Police were notified of an incident at Cardinal Leger Secondary...

7h ago

Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears
Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears

A handcuffed, mentally ill man was slapped, struck multiple times in the head area, sprayed twice in the face with a pepper spray foam and restrained face down on the ground as correctional officers took...

3h ago

Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school
Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school

Students and parents who attend the Downtown Vocal Music Academy are speaking out after learning their beloved school will likely be permanently closing next year. The TDSB announced they will be pausing...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:57
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales

Liquidation sales will soon begin at Bad Boy Furniture. Plus, two Canadian airlines finish last when it comes to on-time arrivals. Sr. Business Editor Mike Eppel has the day's top business stories.

5h ago

2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.

6h ago

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.
1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

More Videos