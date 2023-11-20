Prince Harry drops ceremonial puck for Canucks as lead up to 2025 Invictus Games

VANCOUVER — Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, performed the ceremonial puck drop at the Vancouver Canucks game on Monday night, as part of the lead up to the 2025 Invictus Games.

The Canucks were hosting the San Jose Sharks.

Harry is the founder and the patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which runs the international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

Harry attended the game alongside his wife Meghan Markle, local Indigenous leaders, B.C. Premier David Eby and Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sports Minister Lana Popham.

Rogers Arena will be the host venue for the closing ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C. The games will take place from Feb. 8 to Feb. 16 in 2025.

Prince Harry is the second royal to attend a Canucks game.

Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s late grandmother, graced a pre-season match between Vancouver and San Jose in 2002.

The Queen dropped the puck in a ceremonial opening faceoff, then retired to a special box to watch the first period along with her husband Prince Philip, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, then-B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press



