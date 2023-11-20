Queen Camilla praises the role of journalists in society at Foreign Press Association’s awards event

Britain's Queen Camilla arrives at the annual awards ceremony of the Foreign Press Association, which is celebrating its 135th anniversary, at Sheraton Grand Park Lane, London, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) PA

By Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2023 5:25 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 5:43 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Camilla, not always known for having an easy time with reporters, stepped into the lion’s den on Monday, praising the role of journalists in society as she delivered the keynote address at the Foreign Press Association’s annual awards ceremony in London.

She shouldn’t have worried much. King Charles III’s consort was mobbed as she arrived for the event. London-based foreign correspondents surrounded her as she mingled with the finalists. With cellphones raised over their heads, glasses of Campari swishing, they jostled for a better view and a chance for a chat.

Camilla, who was criticized by Britain’s tabloids during the breakdown of Charles’ first marriage, praised the work of foreign correspondents, particularly in the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

She won laughter and appreciation when she took a self-deprecating swipe at herself.

“There are journalists in my family, and I have even been the subject of one or two stories myself over the years,” she said. ”I have also had the opportunity to visit a significant number of newsrooms and have seen how tough your work is. Particularly, if I dare say so, for women, who, despite the many hurdles they have faced, have been among the bravest reporters of all.”

The FPA is the oldest and largest association of foreign correspondents in the world. It was founded in 1888 by foreign journalists who came to London to cover the case of Jack the Ripper.

Camilla was made an honorary member of the association, following in the footsteps of the king.

“There are not many associations who can show off that they have two crowned kings and queens as their honorary members,” FPA director Deborah Bonetti said as she presented the honor.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press


Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada has fired back in a lawsuit by security firm Brink's, saying the airline bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's...

2h ago

3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school
3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school

Three teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a female police officer at a Brampton high school. Peel Regional Police were notified of an incident at Cardinal Leger Secondary...

3h ago

Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school
Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school

Students and parents who attend the Downtown Vocal Music Academy are speaking out after learning their beloved school will likely be permanently closing next year. The TDSB announced they will be pausing...

1h ago

Toronto releases 5-year mental health and harm reduction treatment strategy
Toronto releases 5-year mental health and harm reduction treatment strategy

The City of Toronto has released its five-year mental health and harm reduction strategy with a focus on mental health and treatment. During a press conference on Monday, councillors Chris Moise and...

3h ago

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.
1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

2:15
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica

After WestJet lost her luggage, one woman flying out of Toronto tracked her own bag almost 4,000 km away. But the ordeal cost her $4,000. Caryn Ceolin with why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your suitcase.
