Shippers anticipate being able to meet holiday demand

By David Sharp, The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2023 9:10 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 9:12 am.

Carriers like the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and United Parcel Service have capacity to meet projected demand this holiday season, which is cheery news for shippers and shoppers alike.

Like last year, there’s expected to be little drama compared to struggles during the pandemic when people hunkered down at home and turned to online shopping while major carriers including the Postal Service simultaneously struggled with absences and a flood of parcel shipments.

Louis DeJoy, postmaster general, said the Postal Service goal is to make peak holiday season delivery “superior and routine.”

All told, the parcel industry has a capacity of delivering more than 110 million parcels compared to a projected holiday peak of 82 million per day, slightly less than last year, said Satish Jindel, from ShipMatrix.

But shoppers shouldn’t wait to the last minute. “It’s not a ticket to procrastination,” he said.

This is the all-important season for shoppers, and it accounts for more than half of annual sales for many retailers. Holiday retail sales are expected to increase between 3% and 4% in 2023, according to trade group the National Retail Federation.

And Black Friday, followed by Cyber Monday, are some of the biggest shopping days of the season.

The holidays are also a big moment for carriers.

United Parcel Service is well on its way to hiring 100,000 people to meet the peak, and is “ready again to deliver the reliable service that customers depend on,” said John Mayer, a spokesperson.

FedEx is also hiring for some locations but is ready for the season, said Christina Meek, a spokesperson. “Our employees around the world are ready to deliver for this year’s peak season,” she said.

The U.S. Postal Service, meanwhile, hired 10,000 seasonal workers and completed the installation of about 150 package sorting machines since the last holiday season, which along with other operational improvements will expand its daily capacity to 70 million packages, officials said

FedEx and UPS are projected to have on-time performance in the mid to high 90s, and the Postal Service could reach the mid-90s as well, Jindel said.

Shipping may be less costly for some retailers.

The U.S. Postal Service, for example, opted against holiday surcharges, though FedEx and UPS both imposed surcharges for deliveries between now and January. Nonetheless, Jindel expects there to be about half as many shipments to be subjected to surcharges compared to last year, and some other rates are lower.

David Sharp, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll
Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll

An affordability crisis is putting the Canadian dream at risk for immigrants, according to a new Leger poll done exclusively for OMNI News.    The survey finds two-in-five (42 per cent) immigrant...

2h ago

CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process. The...

4h ago

Questions swirl as Liberals prepare to table fall fiscal update
Questions swirl as Liberals prepare to table fall fiscal update

Questions are swirling on Parliament Hill ahead of a fiscal update that's widely expected to focus on addressing Canada's housing crisis and cost-of-living concerns.  Finance Minister Chrystia...

2h ago

Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup
Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup

Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue...

9h ago

Top Stories

Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll
Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll

An affordability crisis is putting the Canadian dream at risk for immigrants, according to a new Leger poll done exclusively for OMNI News.    The survey finds two-in-five (42 per cent) immigrant...

2h ago

CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process. The...

4h ago

Questions swirl as Liberals prepare to table fall fiscal update
Questions swirl as Liberals prepare to table fall fiscal update

Questions are swirling on Parliament Hill ahead of a fiscal update that's widely expected to focus on addressing Canada's housing crisis and cost-of-living concerns.  Finance Minister Chrystia...

2h ago

Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup
Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup

Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

2:27
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke

Residents and business owners in Etobicoke say they are frustrated after a major water main break near Islington and The Queensway. Leah Johansen is hearing from some who say water poured into their units for hours before it was finally shut off.

2:15
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica

After WestJet lost her luggage, one woman flying out of Toronto tracked her own bag almost 4,000 km away. But the ordeal cost her $4,000. Caryn Ceolin with why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your suitcase.
5:18
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers

A study by the University of Toronto and Mobilizing Justice is taking a look at where shift workers live and how they are being served by transit. Nick Westoll takes a deeper look at the issue.
More Videos