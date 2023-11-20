Suspect sought after shell casings found at Ossington Station
Posted November 20, 2023 2:24 pm.
Last Updated November 20, 2023 2:30 pm.
Toronto police are searching for a suspect after shell casings were found at Ossington Station.
Officers responded to the area at 12:40 p.m. Monday after receiving a call about a person with a gun at the station.
Police say they found shell casings on the bus platform outside the station.
No injuries have been reported.
Police describe the suspect fled in a vehicle, possibly an Acura.
Subway trains and buses are bypassing Ossington station.