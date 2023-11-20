Suspect sought after shell casings found at Ossington Station

Toronto police at the scene after shots were fired at Ossington Station
Toronto police at the scene after shots were fired at Ossington Station on Nov. 20, 2023. (James Mackin/CityNews 680)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 20, 2023 2:24 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 2:30 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after shell casings were found at Ossington Station.

Officers responded to the area at 12:40 p.m. Monday after receiving a call about a person with a gun at the station.

Police say they found shell casings on the bus platform outside the station.

No injuries have been reported.

Police describe the suspect fled in a vehicle, possibly an Acura.

Subway trains and buses are bypassing Ossington station.

Toronto police at the scene after shots were fired at Ossington Station
Toronto police at the scene after shots were fired at Ossington Station on Nov. 20, 2023. (Rob Ramlackhan/CityNews)
Top Stories

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year. The airline is facing...

51m ago

Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll
Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll

An affordability crisis is putting the Canadian dream at risk for immigrants, according to a new Leger poll done exclusively for OMNI News.    The survey finds two-in-five (42 per cent) immigrant...

40m ago

Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police
Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges each for a string of alleged home renovation scams in Toronto dating back to March of this year. Toronto police allege the crimes occurred between March...

16h ago

Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America
Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America

A new report says the country's two biggest airlines ranked last for on-time performance among large North American carriers last month. Aviation data company Cirium says nearly 28 per cent of Air Canada...

32m ago

