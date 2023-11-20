Texas attorney accused of smuggling drug-laced papers to inmates in county jail

This booking photo provided by the Harris County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, shows Ronald Lewis on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Authorities have accused the Houston attorney of using work-related visits to a county jail to smuggle in legal paperwork laced with ecstasy and synthetic marijuana to inmates over the last several months. Lewis was free on bond on Monday, Nov. 20, after being arrested Friday at the Harris County Jail in Houston while trying to visit an inmate. (Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP)

By Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2023 7:04 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 7:12 pm.

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas attorney has been accused of using work-related visits to a county jail to smuggle in legal paperwork laced with ecstasy and synthetic marijuana to inmates over the past several months, authorities announced Monday.

Ronald Lewis, 77, was arrested on Friday after arriving at the Harris County Jail in Houston to visit an inmate, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference.

During his arrest, Lewis had 11 sheets of paper believed to be laced with narcotics, according to authorities.

Lewis has been charged with two counts of bringing a prohibited substance into a correctional facility. He is free after posting bonds totaling $15,000. An attorney for Lewis did not immediately return a call seeking comment on Monday. Records with the State Bar of Texas show that Lewis has been a licensed attorney since 1982.

His arrest came after a monthslong investigation by the jail-based Criminal Investigations and Security Division, a new unit created earlier this year to probe an increase in drug overdoses at what is the largest county jail in Texas, Gonzalez said.

In June, following two inmate deaths that were possibly drug-related, the new unit began investigating information that illegal narcotics were being smuggled into the jail in paperwork that was sprayed or dipped with a chemical compound, said sheriff’s office Lt. Jay Wheeler.

Investigators received tips that led them to Lewis.

Authorities allege that from July until this month, Lewis visited 14 inmates at the jail and he provided them with sheets of drug-laced papers, which were disguised as legal mail or other legal documents, Wheeler said.

Lewis was paid from $250 to $500 per transaction to smuggle in the papers, authorities said.

During the investigation, approximately 154 sheets of paper believed to be laced with narcotics were confiscated, Wheeler said.

“We’re currently working with the Texas Rangers to determine if any of the narcotics introduced in the jail by Mr. Lewis contributed to the death of any inmate,” Wheeler said.

Other attorneys are also suspected of smuggling drug-laced paperwork into the jail but “we don’t think it’s actually widespread,” Gonzalez said.

“There’s incredible attorneys out there that uphold their oaths and work very hard to take care of their clients and make sure that they’re representing them effectively,” Gonzalez said. “There’s always going to be those that choose illegal ways of doing things … and if they are, it doesn’t matter who they are. We’re going to make sure we investigate it fully and hold them accountable.”

Gonzalez said the county jail is like others around the country that have seen an increase in overdoses. The county jail has had at least 18 inmate deaths this year, some of them believed to be drug-related.

To restrict the flow of illegal drugs into the jail, the sheriff’s office is transitioning to a new system that will digitize inmate documents, including legal paperwork and letters.

“We’re going to continue to raise the bar and do everything we can to make sure that we’re keeping a safe facility, as safe as possible,” Gonzalez said.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on X, formerly Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada has fired back in a lawsuit by security firm Brink's, saying the airline bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's...

3h ago

3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school
3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school

Three teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a female police officer at a Brampton high school. Peel Regional Police were notified of an incident at Cardinal Leger Secondary...

4h ago

Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears
Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears

A handcuffed, mentally ill man was slapped, struck multiple times in the head area, sprayed twice in the face with a pepper spray foam and restrained face down on the ground as correctional officers took...

18m ago

Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school
Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school

Students and parents who attend the Downtown Vocal Music Academy are speaking out after learning their beloved school will likely be permanently closing next year. The TDSB announced they will be pausing...

2h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada has fired back in a lawsuit by security firm Brink's, saying the airline bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's...

3h ago

3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school
3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school

Three teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a female police officer at a Brampton high school. Peel Regional Police were notified of an incident at Cardinal Leger Secondary...

4h ago

Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears
Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears

A handcuffed, mentally ill man was slapped, struck multiple times in the head area, sprayed twice in the face with a pepper spray foam and restrained face down on the ground as correctional officers took...

18m ago

Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school
Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school

Students and parents who attend the Downtown Vocal Music Academy are speaking out after learning their beloved school will likely be permanently closing next year. The TDSB announced they will be pausing...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.

3h ago

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.
1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

More Videos