The lion, the wig and the warrior. Who is Javier Milei, Argentina’s president-elect?

FILE - Javier Milei, presidential candidate of the Liberty Advances coalition, speaks at his campaign headquarters after polls closed for general elections in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By David Biller And Daniel Politi, The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2023 1:46 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 2:12 am.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — His legions of fans call him “the crazy” and “the wig” due to his ferocity and unruly mop of hair, while he refers to himself as “the lion.” He thinks sex education is a Marxist plot to destroy the family, views his cloned mastiffs as his “children with four paws” and has raised the possibility people should be allowed to sell their own vital organs.

He is Javier Milei, Argentina’s next president.

A few years ago, Milei was a television talking head that bookers loved because his screeds against government spending and the ruling political class boosted ratings. At the time, and up until mere months ago, hardly any political expert believed he had a real shot at becoming president of South America’s second-largest economy.

But Milei, a 53-year-old economist, has rocked Argentina’s political establishment and inserted himself into what has long been effectively a two-party system by amassing a groundswell of support with his prescriptions of drastic measures to rein in soaring inflation and by pledging to crusade against the creep of socialism in society.

‘ANARCHO-CAPITALIST’ LIBERTARIAN

At the heart of his economic plan for Argentina is a proposal to replace the local currency, the peso, with the U.S. dollar. He has repeatedly said the only way to end the scourge of inflation, which has topped 140%, is to prevent politicians from continuing to print money. As such, he plans to extinguish the Central Bank.

A self-described “anarcho-capitalist,” Milei’s libertarianism was a novelty for Argentina. He has spoken in favor of loosening the country’s labor laws and promoted a vision of starkly smaller government to boost economic growth. That entails eliminating half of the government ministries, including health and education. As a symbol of the deep cuts he champions, he has at times campaigned with a revving chainsaw in hand.

Reducing the state’s size dovetails with his calls for the “political caste” to be purged from Argentina’s government, much as former U.S. President Donald Trump spoke of “draining the swamp” in reference to the entrenched establishment. Milei has often drawn comparisons to Trump, a leader he openly admires.

Before entering the public spotlight, Milei was chief economist at Corporación America, one of Argentina’s largest business conglomerates that, among other things, runs most of the country’s airports. He worked there until 2021, when he won his seat as a lawmaker.

CULTURE WARRIOR

Milei doesn’t just see himself as a right-leaning politician, but also as a culture warrior with the mission of shaking up Argentine society. Some of Milei’s positions appear to echo more conservative Republicans in the U.S. while his fiery, profanity-laden rhetoric has already lifted him to prominence in the global culture war that at times overwhelms political discourse in the U.S., neighboring Brazil and elsewhere.

Milei opposes feminist policies and abortion, which Argentina legalized in recent years, and has proposed a plebiscite to repeal the law. He also rejects the notion humans have a role in causing climate change. In a television appearance, he denounced Pope Francis, who is Argentine, as an “imbecile” for defending social justice and called the head of the Roman Catholic Church “the representative of malignance on Earth.”

In the same vein as Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again,” Milei has said he will return the country to an unspecified period of greatness.

“Argentina is going to reclaim the place in the world that it should never have lost,” Milei said at his victory rally Sunday. His followers have embraced the comparison, and often wear hats bearing the words “Make Argentina Great Again.”

PERSONAL LIFE

The son of a passenger transport businessman and a homemaker, the economist doesn’t like to talk much about his childhood and has said his young years were marked by a tense relationship with his father.

A younger Milei played in a Rolling Stones tribute banned and served as a goalkeeper in the youth divisions of the Chacarita soccer club. But he decided to put aside soccer during the hyperinflation period of the late 1980s to study economics.

These days, the only family member with whom he has a close relationship is his sister, Karina Milei, who ran his campaign. He calls her “the boss,” and has repeatedly characterized her as the architect of his rise to power.

During his repeated television appearances, Milei didn’t just talk about economics and politics. He also delved into his personal life and once presented himself as an expert in tantric sex, openly discussing how he had repeatedly participated in group sex and providing tips.

For much of his adult life, Milei did not have a serious romantic partner and he isn’t known to have friends. After saying for months that he didn’t have time to date, he started a relationship in July with actress and artist Fátima Flórez. She is known for her imitations of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who was president 2007-2015.

Milei had a deep connection with his English Mastiff, Conan, who passed away. He now has at least four others reportedly cloned using Conan’s DNA, all of which are named after economists.

Despite the “wig” nickname, his hair is real.

David Biller And Daniel Politi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup
Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup

Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue...

2h ago

Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police
Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges each for a string of alleged home renovation scams in Toronto dating back to March of this year. Toronto police allege the crimes occurred between March...

4h ago

Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough
Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough

A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl on a TTC bus in Scarborough last week. Officers were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Finch Avenue East around 3:10...

5h ago

Health care, Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate
Health care, Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate

Health care and strategies for taking down Premier Doug Ford in the next election dominated the final Ontario Liberal Party leadership debate held Sunday in Brampton, Ont. The four candidates spent...

updated

5h ago

Top Stories

Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup
Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup

Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue...

2h ago

Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police
Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges each for a string of alleged home renovation scams in Toronto dating back to March of this year. Toronto police allege the crimes occurred between March...

4h ago

Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough
Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough

A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl on a TTC bus in Scarborough last week. Officers were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Finch Avenue East around 3:10...

5h ago

Health care, Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate
Health care, Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate

Health care and strategies for taking down Premier Doug Ford in the next election dominated the final Ontario Liberal Party leadership debate held Sunday in Brampton, Ont. The four candidates spent...

updated

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

2:27
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke

Residents and business owners in Etobicoke say they are frustrated after a major water main break near Islington and The Queensway. Leah Johansen is hearing from some who say water poured into their units for hours before it was finally shut off.

2:15
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica

After WestJet lost her luggage, one woman flying out of Toronto tracked her own bag almost 4,000 km away. But the ordeal cost her $4,000. Caryn Ceolin with why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your suitcase.

21h ago

5:18
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers

A study by the University of Toronto and Mobilizing Justice is taking a look at where shift workers live and how they are being served by transit. Nick Westoll takes a deeper look at the issue.
More Videos