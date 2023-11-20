3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school

Three teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a female police officer at a Brampton high school.

Peel Regional Police were notified of an incident at Cardinal Leger Secondary School just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 9.

The high school’s principal called 911 to report that a group of students had assaulted an officer. The investigation revealed that a youth investigative officer was called to the high school at the principal’s request over an unrelated matter.

Authorities said an altercation broke out in the school’s cafeteria. After the officer identified herself as a member of Peel Regional Police and attempted to break up the fight, several students struck the officer multiple times.

Three students were identified and taken into custody. No other injuries were reported.

Two 15-year-old girls from Brampton were charged with the assault of a peace officer causing bodily harm. They will attend court at a later date.

A 17-year-old girl from Brampton was charged with the assault of a peace officer causing bodily harm and obstructing a police officer. She will also attend court at a later date.

The three girls were not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.