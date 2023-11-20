UK leader Rishi Sunak urges world to use AI and science to end malnutrition

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud attends the Global Food Security Summit in London, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. The summit, hosted by the UK in partnership with the UAE, Somalia, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Children's Investment Fund, aims to galvanise action to tackle hunger and malnutrition. (Dan Kitwood/PA via AP)

By Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2023 10:23 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 10:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday that the U.K. is setting up a new science initiative to help develop flood-tolerant rice, disease-resistant wheat and other crops that are more resilient to climate change.

Sunak was joined by ministers, diplomats and philanthropists from about 20 countries at a one-day Global Food Security Summit in London, where he urged world leaders to harness artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technology to end malnutrition around the globe.

Sunak told delegates that a “fundamental shift” is needed to confront a food-security crisis that is being worsened by climate change. He focused on the role of science and said the U.K. would set up a “virtual science hub” linking international researchers working on more resilient crops. The U.K. hub will be part of a global research partnership known as CGIAR.

“Climate change, conflict and population rise mean ever greater challenges to food supplies,” Sunak said. “So we need a fundamental shift in the way we approach food security, with a focus on long-term solutions to stop food crises before they start. And we need to harness the full power of science and technology to ensure supplies are resilient to threats like conflict, drought and floods.”

The event was co-hosted by Somalia and the United Arab Emirates alongside the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The summit coincided with publication of a “re-energized” U.K. development strategy aimed at ending extreme poverty and tackling climate change and biodiversity loss.

The document sets out the U.K.’s aid plans through 2030, and confirms Britain will not restore development aid to 0.7% of gross national income — after it was cut to 0.5% during the coronavirus pandemic — until “the fiscal situation allows.” Instead, the U.K. says it will spend smarter, earmarking money to help countries strengthen their defenses against natural disasters, raising more private-sector money for development and building “mutually respectful” relationships with developing nations.

“Today’s answer cannot be about rich countries ‘doing development’ to others,” Foreign Secretary David Cameron wrote in an introduction. “We need to work together as partners, shaping narratives which developing countries own and deliver.”

The Lancaster House conference venue was picketed by activists from Medical Aid for Palestinians calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war to get urgently needed food and humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“It is good that they are talking about addressing food and security in the world. But if they’re going to do that seriously, they cannot ignore the situation in Gaza, where 2.2 million people are at risk of starvation,” said the group’s chief executive, Melanie Ward.

“Because of the siege that’s been imposed on Gaza, the amount of aid that’s gotten in the last month is only enough for about two normal days in Gaza. So less than 10% of the food needed to keep people in Gaza alive is actually getting in.”

Like the United States, the U.K. has not called for a cease-fire, but Sunak urged Israel to agree to “urgent and substantive humanitarian pauses” to get in food, fuel and medicine.

“The situation on the ground is truly tragic and getting worse,” he said.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll
Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll

An affordability crisis is putting the Canadian dream at risk for immigrants, according to a new Leger poll done exclusively for OMNI News.    The survey finds two-in-five (42 per cent) immigrant...

3h ago

CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process. The...

6h ago

Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police
Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges each for a string of alleged home renovation scams in Toronto dating back to March of this year. Toronto police allege the crimes occurred between March...

13h ago

Questions swirl as Liberals prepare to table fall fiscal update
Questions swirl as Liberals prepare to table fall fiscal update

Questions are swirling on Parliament Hill ahead of a fiscal update that's widely expected to focus on addressing Canada's housing crisis and cost-of-living concerns.  Finance Minister Chrystia...

3h ago

Top Stories

Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll
Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll

An affordability crisis is putting the Canadian dream at risk for immigrants, according to a new Leger poll done exclusively for OMNI News.    The survey finds two-in-five (42 per cent) immigrant...

3h ago

CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process. The...

6h ago

Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police
Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges each for a string of alleged home renovation scams in Toronto dating back to March of this year. Toronto police allege the crimes occurred between March...

13h ago

Questions swirl as Liberals prepare to table fall fiscal update
Questions swirl as Liberals prepare to table fall fiscal update

Questions are swirling on Parliament Hill ahead of a fiscal update that's widely expected to focus on addressing Canada's housing crisis and cost-of-living concerns.  Finance Minister Chrystia...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

2:27
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke

Residents and business owners in Etobicoke say they are frustrated after a major water main break near Islington and The Queensway. Leah Johansen is hearing from some who say water poured into their units for hours before it was finally shut off.

2:15
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica

After WestJet lost her luggage, one woman flying out of Toronto tracked her own bag almost 4,000 km away. But the ordeal cost her $4,000. Caryn Ceolin with why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your suitcase.
5:18
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers

A study by the University of Toronto and Mobilizing Justice is taking a look at where shift workers live and how they are being served by transit. Nick Westoll takes a deeper look at the issue.
More Videos