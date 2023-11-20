What to stream this week: ‘Oppenheimer,’ Adam Sandler as a lizard and celebs dancing to Taylor Swift

This image released by FX shows Jon Hamm in a scene from "Fargo." (Michelle Faye/FX via AP) Copyright 2023, FX. All Rights Reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2023 9:28 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 9:42 pm.

“Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham’s Christmas special and Tuesday’s edition of “Dancing With the Stars” promising celebrities swaying to the music of Taylor Swift are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists is a collection of 55 Tina Turner singles from 1975-2023, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” will finally be available to watch in your living room and Adam Sandler voices a 74-year-old lizard in Netflix’s animated “Leo.”

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

— Are you and your home entertainment system prepared? After making nearly $950 million at the box office, Christopher Nolan’s three-hour “Oppenheimer” will finally be available to watch in your living room starting on Tuesday. There’s a UHD streaming version available to purchase for $19.99, as well as 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray options with over 3 hours of extras, with everything overseen by Nolan. AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote in his review that, “There are times in Nolan’s latest opus that flames fill the frame and visions of subatomic particles flitter across the screen — montages of Oppenheimer’s own churning visions. But for all the immensity of ‘Oppenheimer,’ this is Nolan’s most human-scaled film — and one of his greatest achievements.”

— Adam Sandler plays a 74-year-old class lizard named “Leo” in the latest Netflix animation offering, streaming on Tuesday. Worried he’s wasted his life in a cage, Leo tries to plot his escape when a kid in the school is assigned to take him home. But some mishaps ensue and he ends up befriending some of the elementary school kids when they learn he can talk. Sandler is joined by a strong comedic voice cast including Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Jo Koy and, of course, Rob Schneider.

— Good golly, Miss Molly, is Little Richard the uncrowned king of rock ‘n’ roll? The documentary “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” directed by Lisa Cortés and streaming on Max on Thursday, makes a solid case. His flamboyant and boundary pushing lyrics, style and music had a direct influence on famous acts to follow, including the Beatles, David Bowie, Elton John, Mick Jagger and even filmmaker John Waters, who calls his own mustache a “twisted tribute” to Little Richard. In his review, AP critic Mark Kennedy wrote “Cortés’ film is also the story of American rock itself, the way transistor radios allowed teens in the ‘50s to rebel against their parents’ staid music and how Black music was appropriated by white bands.”

AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM

— The music world lost a giant when Tina Turner, the undisputed “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” died in May 2023. She left behind an incredible body of work, songs that only become more deeply felt with the passage of time. To celebrate the prolific artist, Rhino Records will release “Turner, Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll (A Collection of All Her Singles From 1975-2023)” on Black Friday – a massive collection of 55 tracks across five vinyl records and three CDs. But if physical media isn’t your thing – and this series is called “What to Stream,” after all — the set will be available on streaming platforms, too.

— Take That, the gargantuan British boy band turned man-pop group that gave the world Robbie Williams, are releasing their ninth studio album. Titled “This Life,” it is their first full-length album in seven years, a rare reunion for a band not on a break. It’s also an exciting listen: there’s a plucky warmth to these songs, like on the acoustic single “Windows” — no doubt the influence of Savannah, Georgia, where the band made most of the record. It’s a lovely album from one of the most successful bands in British chart history – the result of getting the guys back together and finding a new sound with some old friends.

AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

NEW SERIES TO STREAM

— Since “Fargo” began airing on FX as an anthology series, each season has featured an impressive roster of talent including Billy Bob Thornton, Chris Rock and Kirsten Dunst stepping into its quirky world of folksy Midwesterners mixed up in the law. “Fargo: Year 5,″ debuting Tuesday, is no different. Juno Temple stars as a woman whose strange behavior catches the attention of local authorities. Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Richa Moorjani, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris and Dave Foley also appear.

— Celebrities competing on season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” have had to jive, waltz and foxtrot their way through a number of themed episodes including Disney music, music video night and a Whitney Houston tribute, but we’ll find out whether they’re “… Ready for It” on the Tuesday episode, dedicated to Taylor Swift. The show aired a video message from the superstar where she said she couldn’t wait to watch the celebration of her “Eras.” Who will be the “Fearless” performer of the night and swift-ly rise to the top of the leaderboard? Famed choreographer Mandy Moore helps decide when she sits in as a guest judge.

— When “Squid Game” premiered on Netflix in 2021, viewers were both captivated and terrified by the deadly child-like games featured in the story. On Wednesday, the streamer debuts a new 10-episode competition called “Squid Game: The Challenge.” In this version, real people get the chance to take part in challenges inspired by the show — without the life-threatening consequences. Over 450 contestants from across the globe kick off the competition where the winner leaves with $4.56 million.

— Margery Williams’ classic children’s book ”The Velveteen Rabbit” comes to Apple TV+ in a new special featuring the voices of Helena Bonham Carter and Nicola Coughlan of “Bridgerton.” With a mix of live-action and animation, it tells the tale of a young boy who receives a new toy for Christmas that introduces him to a magical world with lessons of friendship. It premieres Wednesday.

— Besides her Emmy-winning role on “Ted Lasso,” Hannah Waddingham has an extensive musical theater background. She showcases those talents in a Christmas special for Apple TV+ called “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.” Debuting Wednesday, the concert was taped in front of a live audience at the London Coliseum and features special guests.

Alicia Rancilio

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

— The big game publishers are taking the holiday week off, but there are some intriguing indie adventures worth checking out while you’re recovering from your turkey coma. Worldless, a collaboration among three European studios, is a blend of turn-based fighting and running-and-jumping exploration in a striking-looking “newborn universe.” It’s out Tuesday on Xbox X/S/One, PlayStation 5/4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

In Stars and Time, from California’s Armor Games, is more earthbound, with black-and-white graphics that evoke both anime and 1980s Mac games. But once the protagonists discover they’re trapped in a time loop, it zips off into a metaphysical mystery. The journey begins Monday on PlayStation 5/4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Lou Kesten

___

Catch up on AP’s entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/entertainment.

The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada has fired back in a lawsuit by security firm Brink's, saying the airline bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's...

5h ago

3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school
3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school

Three teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a female police officer at a Brampton high school. Peel Regional Police were notified of an incident at Cardinal Leger Secondary...

6h ago

Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears
Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears

A handcuffed, mentally ill man was slapped, struck multiple times in the head area, sprayed twice in the face with a pepper spray foam and restrained face down on the ground as correctional officers took...

1h ago

Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school
Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school

Students and parents who attend the Downtown Vocal Music Academy are speaking out after learning their beloved school will likely be permanently closing next year. The TDSB announced they will be pausing...

4h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada has fired back in a lawsuit by security firm Brink's, saying the airline bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's...

5h ago

3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school
3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school

Three teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a female police officer at a Brampton high school. Peel Regional Police were notified of an incident at Cardinal Leger Secondary...

6h ago

Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears
Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears

A handcuffed, mentally ill man was slapped, struck multiple times in the head area, sprayed twice in the face with a pepper spray foam and restrained face down on the ground as correctional officers took...

1h ago

Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school
Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school

Students and parents who attend the Downtown Vocal Music Academy are speaking out after learning their beloved school will likely be permanently closing next year. The TDSB announced they will be pausing...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.

4h ago

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.
1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

More Videos