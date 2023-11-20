Women make up more than half of 22 ministers in new Cabinet of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

By The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2023 7:53 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 7:56 am.

MADRID (AP) — Women will hold 12 of the 22 posts in the new government named Monday by Spain’s recently reelected Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

“The new government is going to have a marked feminist accent with four women deputy prime ministers and more female ministers than male ministers,” Sánchez said.

The Cabinet will include nine new ministers while key posts remain unchanged. Nadia Calviño keeps the economy portfolio, José Manuel Albares remains in charge of foreign affairs and Margarita Robles stays at defense.

Sánchez’s Socialist party will hold 17 ministries and its leftist Sumar (Joining Forces) coalition partner will have five portfolios.

The outgoing government’s former far-left coalition partner, Unidas Podemos (Unite We Can) will have no ministries and the party’s former star Equality Minister Irene Montero will be replaced by Ana Redondo of the Socialist party.

Sánchez was reelected prime minister on Thursday with the support of 179 lawmakers in the 350-seat Parliament. His election was opposed by 171 deputies from the right of center Popular Party and the far-right Vox.

The socialist prime minister’s new term has gotten off to a stormy start after he clinched the support in parliament of two Catalan separatist parties in exchange for a controversial amnesty proposal for hundreds of people in legal trouble over the Catalonia region’s failed secession attempt in 2017.

The proposal has triggered massive protests called by the Popular Party and Vox. Several held by extreme right-wing groups close to the Socialist party’s headquarters in Madrid have ended in clashes with police.

Speaking Monday, Sánchez promised to “prioritize dialogue and negotiation in a legislature that will be key for the social and territorial cohesion of Spain.”

The Associated Press

