1 injured in fire at 650 Parliament, site of massive 2018 blaze that displaced residents for years

A two-alarm fire at an apartment complex at 650 Parliament Street north of Wellesley Street sent a man to hospital and his two dogs to a veterinarian for treatment on Tuesday.

Toronto Fire said crews responded to reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from an 18th-floor unit.

The lone occupant was able to escape the apartment on his own and his two dogs were rescued by firefighters.

Officials say the blaze has now been doused and crews are ventilating the building.

TFS on-scene at a 2-alarm residential highrise fire on Parliament north of Wellesley. Crews investigated reports of heavy smoke and fire in an 18th floor unit. One building occupant is being assessed by EMS at this time. Fireground operations continue. ^bp #Toronto pic.twitter.com/qaidMhj5Cw — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) November 21, 2023

The fire was contained to one unit. It’s not yet clear how it started.

In 2018, the same building was the scene of a massive six-alarm electrical fire that displaced residents for years and led to considerable legal wrangling.

More than 1,500 people were displaced in the fire on Aug. 21, 2018 that the Fire Marshal said was caused by a “catastrophic failure” of the building’s electrical system, which caused an explosion in the electrical room.

Back in March 2019, management said more than $ 20 million of an estimated $25 to $ 30 million had been spent to fix all the damage to the building. Another $10-million was spent to assist tenants since the fire.

Lawyers for the residents filed a class-action lawsuit against building management to get compensation for expenses and other losses.