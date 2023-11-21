1 injured in fire at 650 Parliament, site of massive 2018 blaze that displaced residents for years

One man has been sent to hospital in serious condition after a fire broke out on the 18th floor of the condo building at 650 Parliament Street.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 21, 2023 4:32 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 5:34 pm.

A two-alarm fire at an apartment complex at 650 Parliament Street north of Wellesley Street sent a man to hospital and his two dogs to a veterinarian for treatment on Tuesday.

Toronto Fire said crews responded to reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from an 18th-floor unit.

The lone occupant was able to escape the apartment on his own and his two dogs were rescued by firefighters.

Officials say the blaze has now been doused and crews are ventilating the building.

The fire was contained to one unit. It’s not yet clear how it started.

In 2018, the same building was the scene of a massive six-alarm electrical fire that displaced residents for years and led to considerable legal wrangling.

More than 1,500 people were displaced in the fire on Aug. 21, 2018 that the Fire Marshal said was caused by a “catastrophic failure” of the building’s electrical system, which caused an explosion in the electrical room.

Back in March 2019, management said more than $ 20 million of an estimated $25 to $ 30 million had been spent to fix all the damage to the building. Another $10-million was spent to assist tenants since the fire.

Lawyers for the residents filed a class-action lawsuit against building management to get compensation for expenses and other losses.

