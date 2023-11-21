4 men found dead inside a home in a Denver suburb

By The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2023 11:50 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 11:56 pm.

DENVER (AP) — Four men were found dead Tuesday inside a home just north of Denver, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim at a home in the afternoon and found the four men dead inside, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said via the social media platform X. The agency said it appeared to be an “isolated incident” and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The house was locked so deputies forced their way inside and found one man dead from a gunshot wound, Sgt. Adam Sherman told the Denver Post. Deputies found the other three deceased men while checking the rest of the house, Sherman said.

Initial indicators show three of the four men were family members, Sherman said. The person who called 911 was a family member of one of the victims, he said.

The discovery was made a day after three people were fatally shot in a rural area southwest of Denver, allegedly over a property dispute between neighbors. A suspect in that case was arrested near Albuquerque, New Mexico, authorities announced Tuesday.

Top Stories

5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement
5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement

The Trudeau government released its fall economic statement, which focuses on housing, affordability, and the green economy and includes a potential path back to balanced budgets. Here are five things...

7h ago

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

6h ago

Israel approves temporary cease-fire deal, in exchange for hostage release
Israel approves temporary cease-fire deal, in exchange for hostage release

Israeli Cabinet says it has approved a temporary cease-fire deal in a war that has been going on for more than a month.

breaking

3h ago

Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP
Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called about suspected street racing taking place on a blocked-off section of Highway 427 early last Saturday morning. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CityNews...

6h ago

