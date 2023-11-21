41 workers stuck in a tunnel in India for 10th day given hot meals as rescue operation shifts gear

This screen grab image provided by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) shows one of the 40 workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in Silkyara, in the northern Indian Uttarakhand state, India, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. ( SDRF via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2023 1:09 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 2:12 am.

NEW DELHI (AP) — The 41 construction workers who have been trapped in a collapsed tunnel in northern India for over a week are finally getting hot meals Tuesday, provided through a newly installed steel pipe, as rescuers work on an alternate plan of digging toward them vertically.

The meals, made of rice and lentils, were sent through a 6-inch-(15.24 cm) pipe pushed through the rubble late Monday, said Deepa Gaur, a government spokesperson.

For the last nine days, the workers survived off of dry food sent through a narrower pipe. Oxygen is being supplied to them through a separate pipe.

Officials on Tuesday released a video, after a camera was pushed through the pipe, showing the workers in their construction hats moving around the blocked tunnel while communicating with rescuers on the ground through walkie-talkies. Their families have been growing more worried and frustrated as the rescue operation dragged on.

The tunnel collapsed in Uttarakhand state, a mountainous region that has proved a challenge to the drilling machine which broke down as rescuers attempted to dig horizontally toward the trapped workers. The machine’s high-intensity vibrations also caused more debris to fall, prompting officials to suspend rescue efforts briefly.

Currently, rescuers are creating an access road to the top of the hill from where they will dig vertically. From the vertical direction, drilling to the tunnel will take a few days and debris could fall during the digging, officials said Monday. Rescue teams will need to dig 103 meters (338 feet) downwards to reach the trapped workers — nearly double the distance.

Auhtorities said they would also continue digging horizontally from the mouth of the tunnel toward the laborers.

The workers have been trapped since Nov. 12, when a landslide caused a portion of the 4.5-kilometer (2.8-mile) tunnel they were building to collapse about 200 meters (650 feet) from the entrance.

Uttarakhand is dotted with Hindu temples, and highway and building construction has been constant to accommodate the influx of pilgrims and tourists. The tunnel is part of the Chardham all-weather road, a flagship federal project connecting various Hindu pilgrimage sites.

About 200 disaster relief personnel have been at the site using drilling equipment and excavators in the rescue operation.

The Associated Press

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada has fired back in a lawsuit by security firm Brink's, saying the airline bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's...

9h ago

3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school
3 girls charged for assaulting female police officer at Brampton high school

Three teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a female police officer at a Brampton high school. Peel Regional Police were notified of an incident at Cardinal Leger Secondary...

10h ago

Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears
Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears

A handcuffed, mentally ill man was slapped, struck multiple times in the head area, sprayed twice in the face with a pepper spray foam and restrained face down on the ground as correctional officers took...

6h ago

Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school
Students, parents speaking out over closure of downtown Toronto music school

Students and parents who attend the Downtown Vocal Music Academy are speaking out after learning their beloved school will likely be permanently closing next year. The TDSB announced they will be pausing...

8h ago

