Atlantic City casino profits fall 7.5% in 3rd quarter of 2023

A gambler plays a slot machine at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Sept. 29, 2023. On Nov. 21, 2023, New Jersey gambling regulators said Atlantic City's casinos and two internet-only entities earned $281.2 million in the third quarter of this year, a decline of 7.5% from the same period a year ago. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

By Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2023 3:38 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 3:42 pm.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos and two internet-only entities earned $281.2 million in the third quarter of this year, a decline of 7.5% from the same period a year ago, New Jersey gambling regulators said Tuesday.

Figures released by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show that while the nine casinos collectively surpassed the level of profitability they enjoyed in the third quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, that was largely due to the strong performance of the two newest casinos, and an accounting change by another one.

Hard Rock posted a gross operating profit of $44.3 million in the third quarter, up less than 1% from a year earlier. And the Ocean Casino Resort had a profit of $43 million, up more than 10% from a year earlier.

Gross operating profit reflects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and other expenses, and is a widely accepted measure of profitability in the Atlantic City casino industry.

“In keeping with the experiences of many resort communities along the New Jersey shore, Atlantic City saw a bit of a cooling off in summer 2023 compared to the pent-up post-pandemic energy seen in 2021 and 2022, said Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, which studies the Atlantic City casino industry. ”That said, it did outperform pre-pandemic 2019 for both net revenue and gross operating profit, suggesting that this could be part of a cycle of stabilization.”

James Plousis, chairman of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, noted that third-quarter gross operating profit was the third-best in Atlantic City since 2008, despite negative effects from a cybersecurity issue affecting the parent companies of four casinos.

The Borgata reported a profit of $73.5 million, down 1.7% from a year ago. But the gaming enforcement division said the Borgata recently changed the way it treated some rent expenses, moving them from the category of an operating expense to a non-operating expense for accounting purposes.

That significantly increased the amount of the casino’s reported gross operating profits, the division said.

The Tropicana had a profit of $36.7 million, down 11.5%; Harrah’s had a $30 million profit, down over 13%; Caesars had a $21.1 million profit, down nearly 18%; Golden Nugget had an $11 million profit, nearly 4%; Bally’s had a $7.3 million profit, down over 32%; and Resorts had a $7.2 million profit, down nearly 43%.

Among internet-only entities, Caesars Interactive Entertainment NJ had a $5.1 million profit, down 18%, and Resorts Digital had a profit of nearly $1.6%, down nearly 50%.

For the first nine months of this year, the casinos and the online operations earned $632.1 million, down 4.2% from the same period a year earlier.

In terms of casino hotel rooms, Hard Rock had the highest occupancy in the third quarter at over 96%; Golden Nugget was lowest at just over 67%.

The highest average nightly room price was $346.87 at Ocean; the lowest was $147.89 at Resorts.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on X, formerly known as Twitter, at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

breaking

10m ago

Disability advocate says Eglinton Avenue bike lane a danger to visually impaired pedestrians
Disability advocate says Eglinton Avenue bike lane a danger to visually impaired pedestrians

A disability advocate is speaking out about a bike lane installed along Eglinton Avenue that he says could be dangerous for visually impaired pedestrians. In a video released by the Accessibility for...

27m ago

Suspects intentionally rear-ended victim's car then kidnapped, beat him: Peel police
Suspects intentionally rear-ended victim's car then kidnapped, beat him: Peel police

Two men were charged in the alleged 2022 kidnapping of another man in Mississauga after investigators say the victim was intentionally rear-ended, abducted at gunpoint and taken to a warehouse, where he...

49m ago

Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations
Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays have offered an inside look at the construction process during the ongoing second phase of renovations at the Rogers Centre. The team posted a video to social media and released...

4h ago

Top Stories

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

breaking

10m ago

Disability advocate says Eglinton Avenue bike lane a danger to visually impaired pedestrians
Disability advocate says Eglinton Avenue bike lane a danger to visually impaired pedestrians

A disability advocate is speaking out about a bike lane installed along Eglinton Avenue that he says could be dangerous for visually impaired pedestrians. In a video released by the Accessibility for...

27m ago

Suspects intentionally rear-ended victim's car then kidnapped, beat him: Peel police
Suspects intentionally rear-ended victim's car then kidnapped, beat him: Peel police

Two men were charged in the alleged 2022 kidnapping of another man in Mississauga after investigators say the victim was intentionally rear-ended, abducted at gunpoint and taken to a warehouse, where he...

49m ago

Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations
Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays have offered an inside look at the construction process during the ongoing second phase of renovations at the Rogers Centre. The team posted a video to social media and released...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

3h ago

3:57
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales

Liquidation sales will soon begin at Bad Boy Furniture. Plus, two Canadian airlines finish last when it comes to on-time arrivals. Sr. Business Editor Mike Eppel has the day's top business stories.

22h ago

2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.

23h ago

2:41
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse

Staff with the City of Toronto have released their plan to help those struggling with substance abuse get the supports they need. Faiza Amin reports on the new plan, and what advocates are hoping to see.

21h ago

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

More Videos