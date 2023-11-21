Champagne expects NextStar to bring in “very few” foreign workers to help build plant

Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne gestures to a reporter as he responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, October 24, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 21, 2023 11:15 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 11:26 am.

OTTAWA — Federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says he expects NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in “very few” foreign workers to help transfer battery manufacturing technology as Canada establishes a new industry.  

Speaking in Ottawa, Champagne says the transfer of technology and knowledge will help set up the electric vehicle battery industry for decades of success.

He says he spoke with the CEO of NextStar on Monday, along with the head of Stellantis that co-owns NextStar with LG Corp., and was reassured by their commitments to hire Canadians.

Labour groups and politicians raised concerns in recent days after a report from Windsor police that they were helping prepare for a potential 1,600 workers from South Korea to come and help build the plant.

NextStar chief executive Danies Lee confirmed Monday that the company still plans to hire about 2,500 Canadians to run the plant, and is also “engaging” up to 2,300 local and regional tradespeople to help build it.

The company said it needs to bring in temporary specialized staff to help install the advanced equipment, but didn’t say how many such workers it expects. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province

Ontario's public elementary teachers have reached a tentative contract deal with the Ford government, avoiding job action for the next three years. "This agreement brings us one step closer to ensuring...

updated

23m ago

Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

A man is dead and two women are fighting for their lives in hospital after a shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to a house on Mayfield Road,...

1h ago

Ontario Place advocacy group files court injunction to halt re-development plans
Ontario Place advocacy group files court injunction to halt re-development plans

Vocal critics of the planned makeover of Ontario Place gathered at Queen's Park on Tuesday, with an advocacy group filing a court injunction against the Doug Ford government over the re-development. The...

1h ago

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in October
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in October

OTTAWA — The inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September, as the price of gasoline fell, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. The agency said the price...

1h ago

