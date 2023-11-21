Deliveroo riders aren’t entitled to collective bargaining protections, UK court says

FILE - This Tuesday, July 11, 2017 file photo, shows a deliveroo logo on a bicycle in London. Britain’s top court on Tuesday ruled that riders for one of the country’s biggest meal delivery companies don’t have the right to collective bargaining because they aren’t employees, a decision that may have broad implications for the gig economy in the U.K. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

By Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2023 8:54 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 9:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s top court ruled Tuesday that riders for one of the country’s biggest meal delivery companies do not have collective bargaining rights because they are not employees, a decision that may have broad implications for the gig economy in the U.K.

The Supreme Court’s ruling came in a case filed by the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain, which had sought to represent riders who deliver takeout meals for Deliveroo, which competes with firms such as Uber Eats and Just Eat. When Deliveroo refused to negotiate, the union appealed, arguing that the company was violating rights guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights.

But the court ruled that the right to collective bargaining applies only when there is an “employment relationship” between the workers and the company. Deliveroo riders aren’t employees because their contract gives them the “virtually unfettered right” to pass deliveries on to someone else, the court said.

The ruling is a “very significant win for Deliveroo” as workers and companies spar over their rights in the gig economy, said Nick Hawkins, a partner at the U.K. law firm Knights.

While companies like Deliveroo have built their businesses on what they consider self-employed contractors, many car-service drivers, package couriers and delivery riders are now pushing to be recognized as employees as they seek better pay and working conditions.

“This will be a ruling that other gig economy business will have been watching closely, with no doubt some checking for the existence of substitution clauses in their contracts,” Hawkins said.

Deliveroo welcomed the decision, saying it confirmed lower court rulings that the company’s riders are self-employed.

“This is a positive judgment for Deliveroo riders, who value the flexibility that self-employed work offers,” the company said in a statement.

The union called the ruling a “disappointment.”

“Flexibility, including the option for account substitution, is no reason to strip workers of basic entitlements like fair pay and collective bargaining rights,″ the union said. “This dangerous false dichotomy between rights and flexibility is one that Deliveroo and other gig economy giants rely heavily upon in efforts to legitimize their exploitative business models.”

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

A man is dead and two women are fighting for their lives in hospital after a shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to a house on Mayfield Road,...

20m ago

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in October
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in October

OTTAWA — The inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September, as the price of gasoline fell, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. The agency said the price...

42m ago

Rain-snow possible for parts of GTA, freezing rain warning northwest of Toronto
Rain-snow possible for parts of GTA, freezing rain warning northwest of Toronto

The drive home could be a slippery one for commuters northwest of Toronto with a freezing rain warning in effect for some areas. Environment Canada issued the warning for Caledon, Orangeville, and Shelburne,...

1h ago

Niagara Falls man facing 1st-degree murder charge following shooting at Aurora home
Niagara Falls man facing 1st-degree murder charge following shooting at Aurora home

A man from Niagara Falls is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting at a home in York Region earlier this year. York Regional Police were called to a house on Stubbs Lane, near...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

A man is dead and two women are fighting for their lives in hospital after a shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to a house on Mayfield Road,...

20m ago

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in October
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in October

OTTAWA — The inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September, as the price of gasoline fell, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. The agency said the price...

42m ago

Rain-snow possible for parts of GTA, freezing rain warning northwest of Toronto
Rain-snow possible for parts of GTA, freezing rain warning northwest of Toronto

The drive home could be a slippery one for commuters northwest of Toronto with a freezing rain warning in effect for some areas. Environment Canada issued the warning for Caledon, Orangeville, and Shelburne,...

1h ago

Niagara Falls man facing 1st-degree murder charge following shooting at Aurora home
Niagara Falls man facing 1st-degree murder charge following shooting at Aurora home

A man from Niagara Falls is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting at a home in York Region earlier this year. York Regional Police were called to a house on Stubbs Lane, near...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:57
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales

Liquidation sales will soon begin at Bad Boy Furniture. Plus, two Canadian airlines finish last when it comes to on-time arrivals. Sr. Business Editor Mike Eppel has the day's top business stories.

16h ago

2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.

16h ago

2:41
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse

Staff with the City of Toronto have released their plan to help those struggling with substance abuse get the supports they need. Faiza Amin reports on the new plan, and what advocates are hoping to see.

15h ago

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.
More Videos