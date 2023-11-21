Disability advocate says Eglinton Avenue bike lane a danger to visually impaired pedestrians

Sidewalk-adjacent bike lanes on the north side of Eglinton Avenue.
Sidewalk-adjacent bike lanes on the north side of Eglinton Avenue. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 21, 2023 4:05 pm.

A disability advocate is speaking out about a bike lane installed along Eglinton Avenue that he says could be dangerous for visually impaired pedestrians.

In a video released by the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act Alliance (AODA), David Lepofsky, AODA’s chair, walks along the north side of Eglinton with his cane, unable to tell the difference between the sidewalk and the raised bike lane.

Lepofsky, a lawyer and associate professor, said he had to be told that the bike lane was at sidewalk level, not road level.

“I’d never encountered this before. It is a serious and dangerous threat to blind pedestrians like me,” Leposky told CityNews.

And he’s not just concerned for himself and other visually impaired pedestrians.

“It’s also a danger to sighted pedestrians if they’re looking down at their phone, texting and having to walk into a bike path,” explained Lepofsky.

“It’s dangerous to cyclists because I could be walking near the bike path without knowing I’m there. I might veer toward it, accidentally sticking my foot in the spokes of a rider who’s racing along. This could damage the bike and possibly send the cyclist flying.”

The City of Toronto had installed dark, granite tactile pavers, but he disagrees that they distinguish the bike path.

“I have been using a white cane and walking independently as a blind person for 40 years. I think I’ve had enough time to know when there’s proper guidance on the sidewalk,” said Lepofsky. “What they installed is not. It may be visually obvious to a sighted person, but using a cane does not tell me that there’s a bike path there.”

Becky Katz, the City of Toronto’s manager of cycling and pedestrian products, said accessibility testing with people with low to no vision was completed on the street.

“It is a standard that complies with our accessibility regulations.”

It has also been utilized on Sherbourne Street and other locations, but Katz added they take this type of feedback very seriously.

“We have done a number of tests with the same tactile, and so we’ll definitely be looking to ensure that they’re installed correctly and that they do comply with the city standard for sidewalk-level bikeways and adjacent to the sidewalk.”

Katz says the design standard was developed long ago and is not a reactive standard. However, Lepofsky says that even if a marker distinguished which side was a safe sidewalk and which side was a bike path, it would be hard for the visually impaired to determine which side was which.

Lepofsky said the only solution is to lower the bike path to road level.

“We want a clear, immediate decision that there will never be another bike path built at sidewalk level.”

When asked if the bike lane could be changed, Katz said, “It’s important to note that the LRT and the streetscape construction is not complete. But, absolutely, our street designs always evolve. Many streets within the city have evolved over time, along with our design standards.”

With files from Mark McAllister

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

breaking

8m ago

Suspects intentionally rear-ended victim's car then kidnapped, beat him: Peel police
Suspects intentionally rear-ended victim's car then kidnapped, beat him: Peel police

Two men were charged in the alleged 2022 kidnapping of another man in Mississauga after investigators say the victim was intentionally rear-ended, abducted at gunpoint and taken to a warehouse, where he...

46m ago

Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations
Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays have offered an inside look at the construction process during the ongoing second phase of renovations at the Rogers Centre. The team posted a video to social media and released...

4h ago

Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home
Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home

A devastating fire has left a Toronto family with just the clothes on their back. Faustin Ndonga, Elise Kazadi and five of their 11 children were at home when the fire broke out in their Toronto Community...

1h ago

Top Stories

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

breaking

8m ago

Suspects intentionally rear-ended victim's car then kidnapped, beat him: Peel police
Suspects intentionally rear-ended victim's car then kidnapped, beat him: Peel police

Two men were charged in the alleged 2022 kidnapping of another man in Mississauga after investigators say the victim was intentionally rear-ended, abducted at gunpoint and taken to a warehouse, where he...

46m ago

Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations
Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays have offered an inside look at the construction process during the ongoing second phase of renovations at the Rogers Centre. The team posted a video to social media and released...

4h ago

Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home
Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home

A devastating fire has left a Toronto family with just the clothes on their back. Faustin Ndonga, Elise Kazadi and five of their 11 children were at home when the fire broke out in their Toronto Community...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

3h ago

3:57
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales

Liquidation sales will soon begin at Bad Boy Furniture. Plus, two Canadian airlines finish last when it comes to on-time arrivals. Sr. Business Editor Mike Eppel has the day's top business stories.

22h ago

2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.

23h ago

2:41
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse

Staff with the City of Toronto have released their plan to help those struggling with substance abuse get the supports they need. Faiza Amin reports on the new plan, and what advocates are hoping to see.

21h ago

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

More Videos