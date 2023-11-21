Federal government posts $8.2 billion deficit between April and September this year

Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland responds to a question from the Opposition after she delivered the 2023 Fall Economic Statement in the House of Commons, Tuesday, November 21, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 21, 2023 5:33 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 5:42 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government recorded a budgetary deficit of $8.2 billion between April and September, $3.9 billion of which was in September. 

The finance department says in its monthly fiscal monitor that the deficit between April and September compared to a surplus of $1.7 billion during the same period last year. 

Government revenues increased by $3.5 billion, or 1.7 per cent, a reflection of higher higher interest revenues and other non-tax revenues.

Program expenses excluding net actuarial losses were up $8.9 billion, or 4.8 per cent, from the same period a year earlier.

Public debt charges were up $5.7 billion, or 33.1 per cent, largely due to higher interest rates but partly offset by lower Consumer Price Index adjustments on Real Return Bonds.

Net actuarial losses decreased by $1.1 billion, or 23.2 per cent, compared with the same period last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press

