Florida faces a second lawsuit over its effort to disband pro-Palestinian student groups

By The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2023 2:10 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 2:12 pm.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A second federal lawsuit filed against Florida over its effort to disband pro-Palestinian student groups claims the state is either ignoring or doesn’t understand First Amendment rights to free speech.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is representing the University of South Florida chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, claiming state university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues’ order to disband the groups because of a statement made by a national group is unconstitutional.

“Neither the state of Florida nor its state colleges and universities are enclaves immune from the requirements and protections of the First Amendment,” the suit filed Tuesday reads. “But once again events suggest that Defendants either don’t know that or reject it.”

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a similar lawsuit last week representing a University of Florida chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

As Israel’s attacks on Gaza have intensified, some college students have expressed solidarity with Palestinians, resulting in swift censure from some Jewish academics and even some prospective employers.

Rodrigues claimed when he issued his order last month that Florida university chapters of the group were violating state law by offering support to a terrorist organization.

The lawsuit said the USF group isn’t affiliated with the national group, doesn’t have financial ties to it and doesn’t follow its direction.

Rodrigues has since backed off the order while consulting lawyers to see how the state can proceed and whether it can force the groups to pledge to reject violence and Hamas and to follow the law.

Asked what action Rodrigues or the Board of Governors has taken since Rodrigues ordered universities to disband the groups, board spokesperson Tony Lee declined to answer. Lee also declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations
Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays have offered an inside look at the construction process during the ongoing second phase of renovations at the Rogers Centre. The team posted a video to social media and released...

2h ago

Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home
Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home

A devastating fire has left a Toronto family with just the clothes on their back. Faustin Ndonga, Elise Kazadi and five of their 11 children were at home when the fire broke out in their Toronto Community...

14m ago

Mississauga man dead, others injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan
Mississauga man dead, others injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a man died and others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 407 in Vaughan over the weekend. The OPP was dispatched to a single-vehicle...

3h ago

Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province

Ontario's public elementary teachers have reached a tentative deal with the Ford government, averting job action for the next three years if ratified. "This agreement brings us one step closer...

1h ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations
Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays have offered an inside look at the construction process during the ongoing second phase of renovations at the Rogers Centre. The team posted a video to social media and released...

2h ago

Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home
Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home

A devastating fire has left a Toronto family with just the clothes on their back. Faustin Ndonga, Elise Kazadi and five of their 11 children were at home when the fire broke out in their Toronto Community...

14m ago

Mississauga man dead, others injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan
Mississauga man dead, others injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a man died and others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 407 in Vaughan over the weekend. The OPP was dispatched to a single-vehicle...

3h ago

Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province

Ontario's public elementary teachers have reached a tentative deal with the Ford government, averting job action for the next three years if ratified. "This agreement brings us one step closer...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:57
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales

Liquidation sales will soon begin at Bad Boy Furniture. Plus, two Canadian airlines finish last when it comes to on-time arrivals. Sr. Business Editor Mike Eppel has the day's top business stories.

21h ago

2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.

21h ago

2:41
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse

Staff with the City of Toronto have released their plan to help those struggling with substance abuse get the supports they need. Faiza Amin reports on the new plan, and what advocates are hoping to see.

20h ago

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.
More Videos