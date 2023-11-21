Freedom Mobile ups roaming plan offerings as revamp under Quebecor continues

<div>Freedom Mobile says it now offering an international roaming plan that allows its customers unlimited calling and texting in 73 countries as it continues to announce new offerings since being acquired by Quebecor Inc. subsidiary Videotron. A women walks past the new rebranding sign of Freedom Mobile in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette</div>

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 21, 2023 12:41 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 12:42 pm.

TORONTO — Freedom Mobile is announcing a new international roaming plan that provides its customers unlimited calling and texting in 73 destinations as it continues to roll out new offerings since being acquired by Quebecor Inc.-subsidiary Videotron.

Freedom says its new Roam Beyond package includes 60 gigabytes of international mobile data for $65 per month after digital discount.

The plan covers the U.S. and Mexico, along with countries in Europe, the Caribbean, Asia and the Middle East.

Quebecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau says Freedom, which his company acquired from Shaw when the latter was sold to Rogers Communications Inc., is “reinventing international roaming with an offer never before seen in Canada.”

Freedom announced earlier this year it would offer a $50 monthly plan, its first with national coverage, that includes unlimited calls and texts as well as 40 gigabytes of data usable throughout Canada and the U.S.

It also revealed Tuesday it has extended 5G access to all plans that cost $39 or more, after previously adding 5G capability for customers with plans $45 and up.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QBR.B)

The Canadian Press

