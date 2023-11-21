Here’s a list October inflation rates for Canadian provinces
Posted November 21, 2023 9:35 am.
Last Updated November 21, 2023 9:42 am.
OTTAWA — Canada’s national annual inflation rate was 3.1 per cent in October, Statistics Canada says. Here’s what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 2.4 per cent (4.1)
— Prince Edward Island: 1.7 per cent (2.8)
— Nova Scotia: 3.2 per cent (4.8)
— New Brunswick: 2.8 per cent (4.0)
— Quebec: 4.2 per cent (4.8)
— Ontario: 3.3 per cent (3.6)
— Manitoba: 1.9 per cent (2.6)
— Saskatchewan: 1.8 per cent (3.5)
— Alberta: 2.1 per cent (3.7)
— British Columbia: 2.7 per cent (3.3)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.
The Canadian Press