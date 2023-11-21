In the news today: No Canadians cleared to leave Gaza Strip Tuesday

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

No Canadians included on latest list of people cleared to leave Gaza

No Canadians are on today’s list of foreign nationals approved to leave the besieged Gaza Strip today and cross into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing.

Global Affairs Canada said in its latest update on Monday afternoon that 90 more Canadians, permanent residents and their family members made the trip over the weekend.

More than 450 people with ties to Canada have now managed to escape the Palestinian territory where Israel is waging war against Hamas.

—

Here’s what else we’re watching …

October inflation numbers coming today

Statistics Canada is expected to publish its consumer price index for October this morning, ahead of the federal government’s fall economic statement this afternoon.

The annual inflation rate was 3.8 per cent in September and economists expect the new report to show inflation cooled in October as gasoline prices fell and the rise in food prices slowed.

An overall decline in inflation would be welcome news for the Bank of Canada as it looks for evidence of a sustained slowdown in consumer price growth.

—

Housing a key focus in Freeland’s fiscal update

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to present the fall economic statement today.

The document will provide an update on federal finances amid a slowing economy bogged down by high interest rates.

It’s also expected to include new housing measures aimed at boosting the construction of housing across Canada.

One senior government official says the federal government is set to announce 15-billion dollars in low-cost loans for builders, as well as a one-billion-dollar fund toward affordable housing.

—

Coroner’s inquest continues for Soleiman Faqiri

A coroner’s inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail is set to continue today with testimony from Canada’s former correctional investigator.

Howard Sapers is expected to take the stand at the inquest examining the death of Soleiman Faqiri, as is another witness who will share her lived experience of custody.

Faqiri died in his cell at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ontario, 11 days after he was detained.

The inquest has heard he had been charged with aggravated assault, assault and threatening death in connection with an incident that happened while he was in a mental-health crisis.

—

Manitoba throne speech set for today

Manitoba’s NDP government is set to lay out its plans in a throne speech at the legislature today, seven weeks after winning the provincial election.

The speech is likely to repeat many of the promises Premier Wab Kinew made during the campaign, including a plan to make Sept. 30 the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday.

Among his immediate priorities is a temporary suspension of the provincial fuel tax, to take effect Jan. 1, to help people with inflation.

Kinew has also said one of his first bills will recognize Métis leader Louis Riel as the honorary first premier of Manitoba..

—

Quebec parents scramble as strikes shut schools

Quebec public sector unions are launching a series of strikes this week that will affect most schools and health-care facilities across the province.

The unionized workers are striking over stalled contract talks with the provincial government.

They include a diverse group of workers such as teachers, nurses, health professionals and junior college professors.

Members of the so-called “common front” — four unions representing about 420,000 workers — will be on strike through Thursday.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press