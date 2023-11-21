Key highlights from the Liberals’ 2023 fall economic statement

Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland delivers the Fall Economic Statement in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press

Posted November 21, 2023 4:20 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 4:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled her fall economic statement on Tuesday, updating Canadians on the country’s financial health and introducing some new measures to target the housing crisis. 

Here are the highlights. 

— $20.8 billion: New federal spending since the spring budget.

— $488.7 billion: Total government spending for the current fiscal year, through the end of March 2024. 

— 1.1 per cent: The real rate of GDP growth for 2023. Growth is expected to decline to 0.4 next year, but the government says it doesn’t expect the slowdown to result in a recession. 

— $40 billion: The updated deficit for this year. 

— $38.4 billion: Next year’s projected deficit — a $3.4-billion increase from the government’s previous projection. 

— $15 billion: The amount of money expected to go toward loan funding, beginning in the 2025-2026 fiscal year, to build more than 30,000 homes across Canada. 

— $1 billion: The cost of a new affordable housing fund over three years, beginning in 2025-2026, which the federal government projects will help build 7,000 new homes. 

— Up to $7 billion: The proportion of a cleantech economic investment fund being allocated for special contracts intended to give companies the confidence they need to make major investments to lower their greenhouse-gas emissions.

— $309 million: Funding for a new co-operative housing development program, which the government says will go toward a co-developed program that it expects to launch in early 2024. 

— $35 million: The projected cost of a public inquiry into foreign interference attempts, including $10 million this year, $22 million in 2024-2025 and $3 million in 2025-2026. 

— $50 million: Money the government is proposing to spend over three years, starting next year, to support municipalities in cracking down on short-term rentals. The federal government also intends to deny income tax deductions when short-term rental operators are not complying with provincial and municipal rules.

— $129 million: The amount of money over five years that the government expects to spend on an updated Canadian journalism tax credit, beginning this year. Ottawa proposes to increase the cap on labour expenditures per eligible newsroom employee to $85,000, from $55,000. It is also increasing the amount of salary that can be claimed under the program to 35 per cent, from 25 per cent. 

— Mortgage relief: The government says it will update its mortgage charter to ensure that financial institutions offer tailored relief and reasonable payments for borrowers.

— Tax break for co-ops: Co-operative housing corporations that provide long-term rental accommodations will be eligible for the removal of the GST on new rental housing. 

— Tax break for therapy: The federal government will exempt GST and HST from psychotherapy and counselling services. 

— Tackling junk fees: Ottawa is taking a more detailed look at so-called junk fees. It aims to make sure that airlines seat children under the age of 14 next to their accompanying adults at no extra cost and have the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission launch an investigation into international mobile roaming charges.

— Adoption benefit: The fiscal update says a shareable, 15-week adoption benefit will be available as part of the employment insurance system, starting this year. 

— Seasonal workers: The government says up to four additional weeks of regular employment insurance benefits will be available to seasonable workers beginning this year. 

— Right to repair: Ottawa is moving to prevent manufacturers from refusing to provide the means of repairs of devices and products. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.

Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

breaking

7m ago

Suspects intentionally rear-ended victim's car then kidnapped, beat him: Peel police
Suspects intentionally rear-ended victim's car then kidnapped, beat him: Peel police

Two men were charged in the alleged 2022 kidnapping of another man in Mississauga after investigators say the victim was intentionally rear-ended, abducted at gunpoint and taken to a warehouse, where he...

45m ago

Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations
Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays have offered an inside look at the construction process during the ongoing second phase of renovations at the Rogers Centre. The team posted a video to social media and released...

4h ago

Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home
Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home

A devastating fire has left a Toronto family with just the clothes on their back. Faustin Ndonga, Elise Kazadi and five of their 11 children were at home when the fire broke out in their Toronto Community...

1h ago

Top Stories

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

breaking

7m ago

Suspects intentionally rear-ended victim's car then kidnapped, beat him: Peel police
Suspects intentionally rear-ended victim's car then kidnapped, beat him: Peel police

Two men were charged in the alleged 2022 kidnapping of another man in Mississauga after investigators say the victim was intentionally rear-ended, abducted at gunpoint and taken to a warehouse, where he...

45m ago

Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations
Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays have offered an inside look at the construction process during the ongoing second phase of renovations at the Rogers Centre. The team posted a video to social media and released...

4h ago

Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home
Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home

A devastating fire has left a Toronto family with just the clothes on their back. Faustin Ndonga, Elise Kazadi and five of their 11 children were at home when the fire broke out in their Toronto Community...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

3h ago

3:57
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales

Liquidation sales will soon begin at Bad Boy Furniture. Plus, two Canadian airlines finish last when it comes to on-time arrivals. Sr. Business Editor Mike Eppel has the day's top business stories.

22h ago

2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.

23h ago

2:41
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse

Staff with the City of Toronto have released their plan to help those struggling with substance abuse get the supports they need. Faiza Amin reports on the new plan, and what advocates are hoping to see.

21h ago

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

More Videos