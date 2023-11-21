Missouri Supreme Court deals a blow to secretary of state’s ballot language on abortion

FILE - Missouri's Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks, Nov. 7, 2017, in Valley Park, Mo. The Missouri Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 let stand a ruling by lower courts against Republican-written summaries of abortion-rights ballot measures that described several proposed amendments as allowing “dangerous and unregulated abortions until live birth.” (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

By Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2023 1:59 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 2:12 pm.

The Missouri Supreme Court has turned away an appeal about how to word a ballot question on access to abortion in the state.

Missouri lawmakers have already banned abortion except in cases of medical emergency, but proponents of broader access to the procedure are seeking to put a question about it directly before voters next year. In all seven states where abortion has been on the ballot since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year, voters have either supported protecting abortion rights or rejected attempts to erode them.

In Missouri, officials and advocates on both sides are grappling with how to word the question that could go on the ballot. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has proposed asking voters whether they are in favor of allowing “dangerous and unregulated abortions until live birth.”

A state appeals court in October said the wording was politically partisan. Ashcroft appealed the decision, but on Monday the Missouri Supreme Court declined to hear his argument.

Summaries are used on Missouri ballots to help voters understand sometimes lengthy and complex constitutional amendments and other ballot proposals. Ashcroft, who is running for governor in 2024, said his wording “fairly and accurately reflects the scope and magnitude” of each of the six proposed abortion rights ballot measures.

“My responsibility as secretary of state is to make sure the people of Missouri have ballot language that they can understand and trust,” Ashcroft said in a news release. “If these petitions make it to the ballot, the people will decide. I will continue to do everything in my power to make sure Missourians know the truth.”

A statement from the ACLU of Missouri said the “repeated rejection of the Secretary of State’s arguments verify that his case has no legal bearing.”

Ashcroft is the son of John Ashcroft, a former governor, U.S. senator and U.S. attorney general under President George W. Bush. Jay Ashcroft is among four Republicans who have announced their candidacies for governor next year.

Ashcroft’s original description of the proposed abortion amendments, which could go on the ballot in 2024 if supporters gather enough voter signatures, would have asked voters whether they want to “allow for dangerous, unregulated, and unrestricted abortions, from conception to live birth, without requiring a medical license or potentially being subject to medical malpractice.”

In October, an appeals court panel wrote that allowing unrestricted abortion “during all nine months of pregnancy is not a probable effect of initiatives.” The panel largely upheld summaries that were written by a lower court judge to be more impartial.

Those summaries would tell voters the amendments would “establish a right to make decisions about reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives” and “remove Missouri’s ban on abortion.”

Missouri’s current law makes most abortion a felony punishable by five to 15 years in prison for anyone who performs or induces one. Medical professionals who do so also could lose their licenses. The law prohibits women who undergo abortions from being prosecuted.

Earlier this month, Ohio voters approved a constitutional amendment that ensures access to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care.

Measures to protect abortion access will be on 2024 ballots in Maryland and New York. Legislative efforts or petition drives are underway in a variety of other states. There are efforts to protect or expand access in Arizona, Florida, Nevada and South Dakota; and to restrict it in Iowa, Nebraska and Pennsylvania. Drives are on for both kinds of measures in Colorado.

Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations
Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays have offered an inside look at the construction process during the ongoing second phase of renovations at the Rogers Centre. The team posted a video to social media and released...

3h ago

Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home
Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home

A devastating fire has left a Toronto family with just the clothes on their back. Faustin Ndonga, Elise Kazadi and five of their 11 children were at home when the fire broke out in their Toronto Community...

18m ago

Mississauga man dead, others injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan
Mississauga man dead, others injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a man died and others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 407 in Vaughan over the weekend. The OPP was dispatched to a single-vehicle...

3h ago

Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province

Ontario's public elementary teachers have reached a tentative deal with the Ford government, averting job action for the next three years if ratified. "This agreement brings us one step closer...

1h ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations
Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays have offered an inside look at the construction process during the ongoing second phase of renovations at the Rogers Centre. The team posted a video to social media and released...

3h ago

Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home
Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home

A devastating fire has left a Toronto family with just the clothes on their back. Faustin Ndonga, Elise Kazadi and five of their 11 children were at home when the fire broke out in their Toronto Community...

18m ago

Mississauga man dead, others injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan
Mississauga man dead, others injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a man died and others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 407 in Vaughan over the weekend. The OPP was dispatched to a single-vehicle...

3h ago

Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province

Ontario's public elementary teachers have reached a tentative deal with the Ford government, averting job action for the next three years if ratified. "This agreement brings us one step closer...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:57
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales

Liquidation sales will soon begin at Bad Boy Furniture. Plus, two Canadian airlines finish last when it comes to on-time arrivals. Sr. Business Editor Mike Eppel has the day's top business stories.

21h ago

2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.

21h ago

2:41
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse

Staff with the City of Toronto have released their plan to help those struggling with substance abuse get the supports they need. Faiza Amin reports on the new plan, and what advocates are hoping to see.

20h ago

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.
More Videos