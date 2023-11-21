Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,109.97, up 136.50 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 36 cents, or 1.36 per cent, to $26.13 on 17.2 million shares. 

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 26 cents, or 0.60 per cent, to $43.57 on 9.3 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 52 cents, or 1.13 per cent, to $45.42 on 8.0 million shares. 

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF). Finance. Down 30 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $69.47 on 5.7 million shares. 

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.15, or 1.25 per cent, to $90.54 on 4.8 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 0.28 per cent, to $46.36 on 4.1 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Capital Power Corp. (TSX:CPX). Utilities. Down $2.46, or 6.32 per cent, to $36.49. Capital Power Corp. said it has signed a pair of deals with CSG Investments, Inc., a subsidiary of Beal Financial Corp., to buy two natural gas power plants in the United States for a total of US$1.1 billion. Under the first deal, the Edmonton-based company will acquire CXA La Paloma, which owns the La Paloma natural gas-fired generation facility in Kern County, Calif. The second agreement will see Capital Power form a 50-50 partnership with an affiliate of a fund managed by BlackRock’s Diversified Infrastructure business to buy New Harquahala Generation Co. LLC, which owns the Harquahala natural gas-fired generation facility in Maricopa County, Ariz.

TransAlta Corp. (TSX:TA). Utilities. Down 74 cents, or 6.4 per cent, to $10.82. TransAlta Corp. announced an updated capital growth plan at its investor day on Tuesday which will see the company invest $3.5 billion in clean electricity generating and storage capacity by the end of 2028. The Calgary-based company, which has brought online more than 800 megawatts of wind and solar power since 2021 alone, said it will add an additional 1,750 MW of clean power within the next five years. Most of that new generation will be organic growth — developing wind and solar projects from scratch — though the company is also open to growth through mergers and acquisitions if the right opportunity comes along, said TransAlta CEO John Kousinioris

