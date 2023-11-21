NATO head says violence in Kosovo unacceptable while calling for constructive dialogue with Serbia

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, shakes hands with Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, during their meeting in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Stoltenberg is on an official visit to the Serbian capital. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2023 7:46 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 7:56 am.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that the recent violent outbreaks in Kosovo were unacceptable and perpetrators must be brought to justice.

“I count on all sides to reduce tensions and to refrain from escalatory actions,” he said during a visit to Serbia’s capital Belgrade, after his stops in Bosnia and Kosovo, on the second day of his trip in Western Balkans,

Stoltenberg’s trip reflects Western concerns over the stability of the volatile Balkan region that went through a series of wars in the 1990s.

Serbia and Kosovo witnessed a spike in tension following two violent incidents in May and September as the war raged in Ukraine. Western allies fear Russia could try to spur Balkan trouble to avert attention from its aggression on Ukraine.

In May, Serb demonstrators in northern Kosovo clashed with NATO peacekeeping troops. In September, a Kosovo policeman and three Serb gunmen were killed in a shootout after about 30 masked men opened fire on a police patrol near the Kosovo village of Banjska.

The two incidents have prompted NATO to beef up its peacekeeping presence in Kosovo. Stoltenberg said on Monday that NATO was considering deploying additional peacekeeping troops.

The NATO head said in Belgrade that some of the 93 troops wounded in clashes with Serb demonstrators had “life-changing injuries.”

“This is unacceptable, the facts must be established. The perpetrators must face justice,” said Stoltenberg. “I welcome that Serbia is prepared to cooperate in these efforts.”

Stoltenberg also urged Serbia and Kosovo to engage “constructively” in a European Union-mediated dialogue that is aimed at normalizing relations between the former foes. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.

Both Serbia and Kosovo have been previously warned by EU diplomats that refusal to compromise jeopardized their chances of joining the EU.

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said at a joint press conference with Stoltenberg that tensions in Kosovo were the result of increased pressure by the government there on the ethnic Serb minority.

Only Serbs “are under threat in Kosovo,” Vucic insisted.

Serbia has pledged to prosecute the alleged ringleader of the armed group behind the September shootout in Kosovo. Belgrade has denied allegations it orchestrated the incident.

Stoltenberg also called for increased cooperation with Serbia and the resumption of joint military training exercises, saying that NATO respected Serbia’s decision to remain militarily neutral.

Belgrade has maintained friendly relations with Russia and refused to join Western sanctions against Moscow, which has backed its bid to retain claim on Kosovo.

The Associated Press




Top Stories

Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

A man is dead and two women are fighting for their lives in hospital after a shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to a house on Mayfield Road,...

16m ago

Rain-snow possible for parts of GTA, freezing rain warning northwest of Toronto
Rain-snow possible for parts of GTA, freezing rain warning northwest of Toronto

The drive home could be a slippery one for commuters northwest of Toronto with a freezing rain warning in effect for some areas. Environment Canada issued the warning for Caledon, Orangeville, and Shelburne,...

15m ago

Inflation slowed to 3.1% in October, Statistics Canada says
Inflation slowed to 3.1% in October, Statistics Canada says

Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September. The agency published its consumer price index for October this morning,...

breaking

7m ago

Niagara Falls man facing 1st-degree murder charge following shooting at Aurora home
Niagara Falls man facing 1st-degree murder charge following shooting at Aurora home

A man from Niagara Falls is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting at a home in York Region earlier this year. York Regional Police were called to a house on Stubbs Lane, near...

20m ago

