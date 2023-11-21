Padres give Mike Shildt another chance to manage 2 years after his Cardinals exit

FILE - Mike Shildt of the San Diego Padres baseball team poses in Phoenix on Feb. 24, 2023. Shildt has been hired as manager of the San Diego Padres, returning to the dugout two years after he was suddenly fired by the St. Louis Cardinals following a third straight playoff appearance, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File)

By Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2023 12:08 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 12:43 pm.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mike Shildt has been hired as manager of the San Diego Padres, returning to the dugout two years after he was suddenly fired by the St. Louis Cardinals following a third straight playoff appearance.

The Padres announced Tuesday that Shildt had been given a two-year contract.

Shildt replaces Bob Melvin, who was hired away by the San Francisco Giants on Oct. 25 with a year left on his contract with the Padres. That ended a fractured two-year relationship with general manager A.J. Preller.

Shildt was voted NL Manager of the Year in 2019 while with the Cardinals. He takes over a big-spending team that flopped dramatically in 2023, a year after making a stirring run to the NL Championship Series and after increasing its opening day payroll to $258 million, third highest in the majors.

Shildt has been a senior advisor to the major league staff and player development department with the Padres since 2022. His familiarity with the team’s top minor league prospects could be an added bonus in guiding a big-league roster led by stars Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts.

Shildt filled in as third base coach early in the 2023 season after Matt Williams had colon cancer surgery. The previous season, Shildt also stepped in as third base coach, first base coach and bench coach due to various medical situations.

He is San Diego’s third manager in four seasons and the fifth full-time manager under Preller since midway through the 2015 season. Preller’s teams have never won a division title, and Melvin was the only manager to guide the Padres to consecutive winning seasons under the GM.

Preller and Melvin said they could work together next year. But when the Giants asked for permission to interview Melvin, the Padres consented, and Melvin was hired soon after by his hometown team.

Shildt started as a scout with the Cardinals in 2003, switched to player development and worked his way through various levels of the minor league system. He was named interim manager in August 2018, then took over the permanent job the following season. The Cardinals won 91 games that season, earning Shildt the NL Manager of the Year award, and advanced to the NL Championship Series before getting swept by the Nationals.

The Cardinals had a franchise-record 17-game winning streak in 2021 and reached the wild-card game before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a walk-off homer. A week later, he was fired for what Cardinals president John Mozeliak said were “philosophical differences” between Shildt, the coaching staff and the front office.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province

Ontario's public elementary teachers have reached a tentative contract deal with the Ford government, avoiding job action for the next three years. "This agreement brings us one step closer...

16m ago

Mississauga man dead, others injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan
Mississauga man dead, others injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a man died and others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 407 in Vaughan over the weekend. The OPP was dispatched to a single-vehicle...

1h ago

Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations
Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays have offered an inside look at the construction process during the ongoing second phase of renovations at the Rogers Centre. The team posted a video to social media and released...

1h ago

'Making life harder': Uber trips soar following Scarborough RT closure
'Making life harder': Uber trips soar following Scarborough RT closure

With the Scarborough Rapid Transit Line shutdown, many locals have been relying on alternatives, and commuters could face worsening conditions. A spokesperson for Uber Canada says since this past summer,...

7m ago

Top Stories

Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province

Ontario's public elementary teachers have reached a tentative contract deal with the Ford government, avoiding job action for the next three years. "This agreement brings us one step closer...

16m ago

Mississauga man dead, others injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan
Mississauga man dead, others injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a man died and others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 407 in Vaughan over the weekend. The OPP was dispatched to a single-vehicle...

1h ago

Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations
Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays have offered an inside look at the construction process during the ongoing second phase of renovations at the Rogers Centre. The team posted a video to social media and released...

1h ago

'Making life harder': Uber trips soar following Scarborough RT closure
'Making life harder': Uber trips soar following Scarborough RT closure

With the Scarborough Rapid Transit Line shutdown, many locals have been relying on alternatives, and commuters could face worsening conditions. A spokesperson for Uber Canada says since this past summer,...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

3:57
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales

Liquidation sales will soon begin at Bad Boy Furniture. Plus, two Canadian airlines finish last when it comes to on-time arrivals. Sr. Business Editor Mike Eppel has the day's top business stories.

19h ago

2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.

20h ago

2:41
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse

Staff with the City of Toronto have released their plan to help those struggling with substance abuse get the supports they need. Faiza Amin reports on the new plan, and what advocates are hoping to see.

18h ago

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.
More Videos