Physicians, clinic ask judge to block enforcement of part of a North Dakota abortion law

FILE - Volunteer escorts and others stand outside the Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead, Minn., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The clinic has operated since 1998 in Fargo, where it was North Dakota's only abortion clinic. Physicians and the former, sole abortion provider in North Dakota on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, asked a state district court judge for a preliminary injunction to temporarily block the state's revised abortion laws. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File)

By Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2023 8:11 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 8:12 pm.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Physicians and the former, sole abortion provider in North Dakota on Tuesday asked a judge to block enforcement of part of a revised law that bans most abortions, saying a provision that allows the procedure to protect a woman’s health is too vague.

North Dakota outlaws all abortions, except in cases where women could face death or a “serious health risk.” People who perform abortions could be charged with a felony under the law, but patients would not.

Tuesday’s request for a preliminary injunction asks the state district court judge to bar the state from enforcing the law against physicians who use their “good-faith medical judgment” to perform an abortion to treat pregnancy complications that could “pose a risk of infection, hemorrhage, high blood pressure, or which otherwise makes continuing a pregnancy unsafe.”

The doctors and clinic are asking the injunction to remain in place until their suit against the full law goes to trial next year.

Physicians have perceived the law’s language for “serious health risk” to be “so vague” that they “don’t know at what point a condition rises to the level of being what the statute calls a ‘serious health risk,’” Center for Reproductive Rights attorney Meetra Mehdizadeh told The Associated Press.

“Physicians want to be able to provide treatment for their patients before their health declines and before they experience serious and potentially life-threatening complications,” she said. “Because of the restrictions placed on abortion access in North Dakota, they don’t know whether they can do that legally.”

The state’s revised abortion law also provides an exception for pregnancies caused by rape and incest, but only in the first six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. It also allows for treatment of ectopic and molar pregnancies, which are nonviable situations.

The Red River Women’s Clinic sued the state last year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which overturned the court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion. The lawsuit targeted the state’s since-repealed trigger ban — a ban designed to go into effect immediately if the court overturned Roe v. Wade — as unconstitutional. The clinic moved last year from Fargo, North Dakota, to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal.

A judge granted a preliminary injunction blocking the ban from taking effect last year, which the state Supreme Court upheld in March. In April, the Republican-led Legislature overwhelmingly passed a bill revising the state’s abortion law.

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed that bill into law in late April. In June, the clinic filed an amended complaint, joined by several doctors in obstetrics, gynecology and maternal-fetal medicine. A jury trial is scheduled for August 2024.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen wrote in the court’s March decision that “it is clear the citizens of North Dakota have a right to enjoy and defend life and a right to pursue and obtain safety, which necessarily includes a pregnant woman has a fundamental right to obtain an abortion to preserve her life or her health.”

Republican state Sen. Janne Myrdal, who sponsored the bill, called Tuesday’s filing “sad” and said it could have come earlier.

“We can do a lot better in North Dakota than what these people who are suing us are intending to do, so we’re going to stand firm and continue to protect life,” she told the AP.

The Associated Press sent a text message to North Dakota Republican Attorney General Drew Wrigley seeking comment.

___

Associated Press writer Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement
5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement

The Trudeau government released its fall economic statement, which focuses on housing, affordability, and the green economy and includes a potential path back to balanced budgets. Here are five things...

4h ago

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

4h ago

Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP
Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called about suspected street racing taking place on a blocked-off section of Highway 427 early last Saturday morning. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CityNews...

3h ago

Food insecurity continues to get worse in Ontario and across Canada, study shows
Food insecurity continues to get worse in Ontario and across Canada, study shows

A study by PROOF, a research organization at the University of Toronto, shows 18.7 per cent of Ontario households deal with food insecurity.

22m ago

Top Stories

5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement
5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement

The Trudeau government released its fall economic statement, which focuses on housing, affordability, and the green economy and includes a potential path back to balanced budgets. Here are five things...

4h ago

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

4h ago

Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP
Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called about suspected street racing taking place on a blocked-off section of Highway 427 early last Saturday morning. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CityNews...

3h ago

Food insecurity continues to get worse in Ontario and across Canada, study shows
Food insecurity continues to get worse in Ontario and across Canada, study shows

A study by PROOF, a research organization at the University of Toronto, shows 18.7 per cent of Ontario households deal with food insecurity.

22m ago

Most Watched Today

1:20
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home

Toronto family is left with only the clothes on their backs, after home caught fire. Stella Acquisto finds out how the community is rallying to help them.

7h ago

0:55
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government

Elementary teachers in Ontario will remain in the classroom after their union reached a tentative contract deal with the province. As Melissa Duggan explains, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.

7h ago

2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

8h ago

3:57
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales

Liquidation sales will soon begin at Bad Boy Furniture. Plus, two Canadian airlines finish last when it comes to on-time arrivals. Sr. Business Editor Mike Eppel has the day's top business stories.
2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.
More Videos