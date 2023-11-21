Police: Kentucky bank shooter wrote in journal about ease of buying assault weapon before killings

FILE - Flowers and a message of hope sit on the steps of the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The man who shot and killed five coworkers at a Louisville bank in April appears to have done little advanced planning and didn’t have extensive knowledge of how to operate the gun he used in the shooting, according to an investigative file released Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, by police. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

By Dylan Lovan, The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2023 8:41 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 8:42 pm.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The man who fatally shot five coworkers at a Louisville bank in April wrote in his journal that he wasn’t sure if his mental health struggles would preclude him from purchasing a gun and then later, after acquiring one just days before carrying out the mass shooting, remarked on how easy the transaction turned out to be.

The journal writings by Connor Sturgeon were contained in a 64-page report released Tuesday by Louisville police, where authorities say they have now closed the investigation into the actions of the 25-year-old who also died that day in an exchange of gunfire with authorities.

Sturgeon wrote that it “was so easy” to purchase the assault rifle, a Radical Firearms RF-15, from a Louisville gun store, according to the police file. He bought the rifle, 120 rounds and four magazine cartridges for $700 six days before the shooting, and the process took about 45 minutes, he said.

“Seriously, I knew it would be doable but this is ridiculous,” he wrote.

He also acknowledged his struggles with mental illness and said he was dissatisfied with his job and the direction his life was taking. He wrote that he was “very sick” and suggested that he had lied about his health to avoid further treatment or institutionalization.

The April 10 shootings began when Sturgeon opened fire in a conference room in the downtown high-rise bank building. One of the first officers to respond was struck in the head and critically wounded. Another officer shot and killed the gunman in the lobby.

Sturgeon fired more than 40 rounds over the course of about eight minutes, according to the report. Investigators remarked that it appeared he “did not have a firm understanding” of how to operate the weapon.

The report noted that investigators did not find “evidence of long-term planning,” though there were references in his journals to what he intended to do in the days beforehand. Nor did investigators find evidence he made extensive online searches related to gun violence.

Sturgeon’s family has said they intend to sue the maker of the rifle used in the attack. His parents said his mental health struggle began a year earlier with panic attacks, anxiety and a suicide attempt, but he was seeing a psychiatrist and taking medication.

His mother, Lisa Sturgeon, said his roommate called her the morning of the shooting to say Sturgeon told him by phone: “I’m going to go in and shoot up Old National.” She called 911, but her son was already at the bank.

The five employees killed were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive. Elliott was a close personal friend of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Eight others were injured including Nickolas Wilt, the officer who was shot in the head and who was released from the hospital in late July after months of rehab.

Sturgeon was shot by an officer in the right arm twice, the left leg once and once in the head, according to the report.

Investigators determined that the actions of the officer who shot Sturgeon were not criminal, the report said.

Dylan Lovan, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement
5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement

The Trudeau government released its fall economic statement, which focuses on housing, affordability, and the green economy and includes a potential path back to balanced budgets. Here are five things...

4h ago

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

4h ago

Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP
Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called about suspected street racing taking place on a blocked-off section of Highway 427 early last Saturday morning. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CityNews...

3h ago

Food insecurity continues to get worse in Ontario and across Canada, study shows
Food insecurity continues to get worse in Ontario and across Canada, study shows

A study by PROOF, a research organization at the University of Toronto, shows 18.7 per cent of Ontario households deal with food insecurity.

23m ago

Top Stories

5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement
5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement

The Trudeau government released its fall economic statement, which focuses on housing, affordability, and the green economy and includes a potential path back to balanced budgets. Here are five things...

4h ago

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

4h ago

Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP
Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called about suspected street racing taking place on a blocked-off section of Highway 427 early last Saturday morning. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CityNews...

3h ago

Food insecurity continues to get worse in Ontario and across Canada, study shows
Food insecurity continues to get worse in Ontario and across Canada, study shows

A study by PROOF, a research organization at the University of Toronto, shows 18.7 per cent of Ontario households deal with food insecurity.

23m ago

Most Watched Today

1:20
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home

Toronto family is left with only the clothes on their backs, after home caught fire. Stella Acquisto finds out how the community is rallying to help them.

7h ago

0:55
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government

Elementary teachers in Ontario will remain in the classroom after their union reached a tentative contract deal with the province. As Melissa Duggan explains, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.

7h ago

2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

8h ago

3:57
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales

Liquidation sales will soon begin at Bad Boy Furniture. Plus, two Canadian airlines finish last when it comes to on-time arrivals. Sr. Business Editor Mike Eppel has the day's top business stories.
2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.
More Videos