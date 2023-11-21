President Joe Biden orders US flags lowered in memory of former first lady Rosalynn Carter

By Bill Barrow, The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2023 3:28 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 3:43 pm.

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — President Joe Biden has ordered that U.S. flags on federal government buildings and property will be lowered to half staff for five days in recognition of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 96. Biden’s order calls for flags to fly half-staff from Saturday through sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 25, the day Carter will be buried in Plains, Georgia, the hometown she shared with former President Jimmy Carter.

The order applies to flags at the White House, all other federal buildings and grounds, and all military and naval posts, including navy vessels, in the U.S. and its territories, along with all U.S. diplomatic, military and naval outposts abroad.

Such orders are common when major federal government figures die, including first ladies. Presidential spouses, though, do not receive state funerals.

Rosalynn Carter will be honored with public events beginning Monday in Sumter County, Georgia, where she and the former president were born, wed and lived most of their lives. Jimmy Carter, who is 99, remains at home under hospice care.

A service for Rosalynn Carter will be held in Atlanta on Tuesday, followed by a final funeral Wednesday in at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, where the Carter were members for more than 40 years after leaving Washington in 1981. She will be buried on land near the home where she and the former president have lived since 1961, with the exception of four years in the Georgia Governor’s Mansion and four years in the White House. It is not clear whether Biden will attend Rosalynn Carter’s Atlanta service. Former presidents and first ladies often attend the funerals of former first ladies.

Biden has said he plans to deliver the eulogy for former President Carter when the time comes.

Bill Barrow, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

breaking

8m ago

Suspects intentionally rear-ended victim's car then kidnapped, beat him: Peel police
Suspects intentionally rear-ended victim's car then kidnapped, beat him: Peel police

Two men were charged in the alleged 2022 kidnapping of another man in Mississauga after investigators say the victim was intentionally rear-ended, abducted at gunpoint and taken to a warehouse, where he...

46m ago

Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations
Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays have offered an inside look at the construction process during the ongoing second phase of renovations at the Rogers Centre. The team posted a video to social media and released...

4h ago

Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home
Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home

A devastating fire has left a Toronto family with just the clothes on their back. Faustin Ndonga, Elise Kazadi and five of their 11 children were at home when the fire broke out in their Toronto Community...

1h ago

Top Stories

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

breaking

8m ago

Suspects intentionally rear-ended victim's car then kidnapped, beat him: Peel police
Suspects intentionally rear-ended victim's car then kidnapped, beat him: Peel police

Two men were charged in the alleged 2022 kidnapping of another man in Mississauga after investigators say the victim was intentionally rear-ended, abducted at gunpoint and taken to a warehouse, where he...

46m ago

Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations
Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays have offered an inside look at the construction process during the ongoing second phase of renovations at the Rogers Centre. The team posted a video to social media and released...

4h ago

Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home
Community rallying around family after fire destroys their Toronto home

A devastating fire has left a Toronto family with just the clothes on their back. Faustin Ndonga, Elise Kazadi and five of their 11 children were at home when the fire broke out in their Toronto Community...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

3h ago

3:57
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales

Liquidation sales will soon begin at Bad Boy Furniture. Plus, two Canadian airlines finish last when it comes to on-time arrivals. Sr. Business Editor Mike Eppel has the day's top business stories.

22h ago

2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.

23h ago

2:41
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse

Staff with the City of Toronto have released their plan to help those struggling with substance abuse get the supports they need. Faiza Amin reports on the new plan, and what advocates are hoping to see.

21h ago

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

More Videos