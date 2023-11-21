Prosecutors won’t pursue assault charge against friend of Ja Morant after fight at player’s home

FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) plays during the second half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Prosecutors will not pursue an assault charge against Davonte Pack, a close friend of Morant, stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player’s home last year, court records showed Tuesday, Nov. 21. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2023 12:53 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 12:56 pm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors will not pursue an assault charge against a close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player’s home last year, court records showed Tuesday.

A misdemeanor charge of assault against Davonte Pack has been dismissed, according to Shelby County court records.

Pack, whom Morant has referred to as “my brother,” was charged a year after a July 2022 altercation in which a teenager says in a lawsuit that Morant and Pack punched him during a game at the home of the Grizzlies guard.

Pack, 24, was arrested days after an arrest warrant was issued in July. In an affidavit, investigators said Pack was identified as the person who hit the teen and knocked him to the ground.

Morant’s accuser was 17 when the lawsuit was filed. It accuses Morant and Pack of assault, reckless endangerment, abuse or neglect, and infliction of emotional distress. An amended complaint identified the plaintiff as Joshua Holloway, who is now 18.

Morant’s lawyers say he was acting in self-defense after Holloway threw a basketball at Morant and it hit Morant in the chin. Morant also filed a countersuit accusing Holloway of slander, battery and assault.

No criminal charges have been filed against Morant.

The NBA suspended Morant for the first 25 games this season after a second video of him flashing a handgun was posted online. The video of Morant showing a gun while sitting in the passenger seat of a car was posted after he finished serving an eight-game suspension in March for a video in which he flashed a handgun in a Denver-area strip club.

Morant apologized for both incidents.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province

Ontario's public elementary teachers have reached a tentative contract deal with the Ford government, avoiding job action for the next three years. "This agreement brings us one step closer...

17m ago

Mississauga man dead, others injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan
Mississauga man dead, others injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a man died and others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 407 in Vaughan over the weekend. The OPP was dispatched to a single-vehicle...

1h ago

Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations
Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays have offered an inside look at the construction process during the ongoing second phase of renovations at the Rogers Centre. The team posted a video to social media and released...

1h ago

'Making life harder': Uber trips soar following Scarborough RT closure
'Making life harder': Uber trips soar following Scarborough RT closure

With the Scarborough Rapid Transit Line shutdown, many locals have been relying on alternatives, and commuters could face worsening conditions. A spokesperson for Uber Canada says since this past summer,...

7m ago

Top Stories

Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province

Ontario's public elementary teachers have reached a tentative contract deal with the Ford government, avoiding job action for the next three years. "This agreement brings us one step closer...

17m ago

Mississauga man dead, others injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan
Mississauga man dead, others injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a man died and others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 407 in Vaughan over the weekend. The OPP was dispatched to a single-vehicle...

1h ago

Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations
Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays have offered an inside look at the construction process during the ongoing second phase of renovations at the Rogers Centre. The team posted a video to social media and released...

1h ago

'Making life harder': Uber trips soar following Scarborough RT closure
'Making life harder': Uber trips soar following Scarborough RT closure

With the Scarborough Rapid Transit Line shutdown, many locals have been relying on alternatives, and commuters could face worsening conditions. A spokesperson for Uber Canada says since this past summer,...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

3:57
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales

Liquidation sales will soon begin at Bad Boy Furniture. Plus, two Canadian airlines finish last when it comes to on-time arrivals. Sr. Business Editor Mike Eppel has the day's top business stories.

19h ago

2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.

20h ago

2:41
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse

Staff with the City of Toronto have released their plan to help those struggling with substance abuse get the supports they need. Faiza Amin reports on the new plan, and what advocates are hoping to see.

18h ago

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.
More Videos