‘Slap in the face’: Indigenous women’s group reacts to Emmy win for Sainte-Marie film

A group of Indigenous women says the International Emmy Award for a documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie feels like a "slap in the face." Sainte-Marie talks about diversity and inclusion at the Belong Forums, in Halifax, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 21, 2023 12:20 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 12:26 pm.

A group of Indigenous women says the International Emmy Award for a documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie feels like a “slap in the face.”

The Indigenous Women’s Collective describes itself as a group of mothers, grandmothers, academics and activists advocating to stop colonial violence against Indigenous women.

The collective says in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that documentaries are supposed to present factual information.

“Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On,” a documentary made before the singer’s Indigenous ancestry was called into question, won in the arts programming category.

The singer-songwriter’s ancestry was challenged in a CBC investigation last month that presented several identity documents and interviews with family members that suggested she is Italian American.

Saint-Marie has denied the accusation and White Pine Pictures, one of the companies that produced the documentary, says in a statement on its website that it stands behind the musician. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 21, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

