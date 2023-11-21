S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

TD Bank and Bank of Montreal signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 21, 2023 11:33 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading as losses in the industrial, utility and technology stocks helped lead the way lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 93.07 points at 20,153.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 82.28 points at 35,068.76. The S&P 500 index was down 17.33 points at 4,530.05, while the Nasdaq composite was down 122.12 points at 14,162.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.08 cents US compared with 72.85 cents US on Monday.

The January crude contract was down 23 cents at US$77.60 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was unchanged at US$3.05 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$26.70 at US$2,007.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at 3.81 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD) 

The Canadian Press

