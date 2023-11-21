Toronto women charged in armed home invasion, firearm recovered

Toronto Police Service badge
A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 21, 2023 2:28 pm.

Two women are facing a combined 28 charges following an armed home invasion in the Church-Wellesley neighbourhood last week.

Toronto police were called to the Charles Street East and Church Street area on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

It’s alleged that the victim was inside her residence with a female acquaintance when they heard a knock on the door. The victim opened the door, and a woman known to the acquaintance forced her way inside.

Police said the suspect and the acquaintance began searching the victim’s drawers for valuables, and when the victim attempted to intervene, one of the suspects took out a handgun.

The two female suspects took some money from a drawer and fled the area. No injuries were reported.

Investigators arrested both women on Monday, and at the time, officers recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun. Police said a search warrant was executed, and items of evidentiary value were seized.

The accused were identified as 35-year-old Tara Finn and 22-year-old Wendy Tunde Eddy Momoh, both of Toronto.

Finn is facing a total of 13 charges, including robbery with a firearm, possession of weapon and failing to comply with recognizance, among other similar offences.

Momoh faces 15 charges, including robbery with a firearm, break enter and commit, pointing a firearm and careless storage of a firearm, among other related offences.

Both were expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

