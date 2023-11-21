U.S. fighter aircraft strike Hezbollah targets in Iraq after attacks on bases

By Tara Copp, The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2023 10:53 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 10:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) —

U.S. fighter aircraft struck two Hezbollah operations centers in Iraq in response to attacks on U.S. bases that have escalated alongside Israel’s operations against Hamas in Gaza, two defense officials said.

They said attacks on U.S. bases included the first use of a short-range ballistic missile against U.S. troops, which happened Tuesday.

The U.S. fighter jets struck Kataib Hezbollah operations center and a Kataib Hezbollah Command and Control node near Al Anbar and Jurf al Saqr, south of Baghdad, on Tuesday, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to provide additional sensitive details of the attacks. There were Kataib Hezbollah personnel at both sites at the time of the strikes but the officials said they could not yet confirm whether anyone there was killed.

The U.S. strike followed another immediate, unplanned retaliatory strike by an AC-130 gunship that was in the air when the Iranian-backed militants fired two short-range ballistic missiles at Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq late Monday evening. The gunship was able to locate the origin of the missiles, and fired on several militants who had fled in a vehicle.

The officials said the U.S. is trying to communicate that it does not seek wider conflict but that the Iran-backed attacks against American forces must stop, and that the U.S. will take further action if needed.

To date, U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria have been struck 66 times since Oct. 17, the day a blast at a hospital in Gaza killed hundreds.

Tara Copp, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement
5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement

The Trudeau government released its fall economic statement, which focuses on housing, affordability, and the green economy and includes a potential path back to balanced budgets. Here are five things...

7h ago

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

7h ago

Israel approves temporary cease-fire deal, in exchange for hostage release
Israel approves temporary cease-fire deal, in exchange for hostage release

Israeli Cabinet says it has approved a temporary cease-fire deal in a war that has been going on for more than a month.

breaking

3h ago

Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP
Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called about suspected street racing taking place on a blocked-off section of Highway 427 early last Saturday morning. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CityNews...

6h ago

Top Stories

5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement
5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement

The Trudeau government released its fall economic statement, which focuses on housing, affordability, and the green economy and includes a potential path back to balanced budgets. Here are five things...

7h ago

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

7h ago

Israel approves temporary cease-fire deal, in exchange for hostage release
Israel approves temporary cease-fire deal, in exchange for hostage release

Israeli Cabinet says it has approved a temporary cease-fire deal in a war that has been going on for more than a month.

breaking

3h ago

Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP
Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called about suspected street racing taking place on a blocked-off section of Highway 427 early last Saturday morning. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CityNews...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:20
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home

Toronto family is left with only the clothes on their backs, after home caught fire. Stella Acquisto finds out how the community is rallying to help them.

10h ago

0:55
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government

Elementary teachers in Ontario will remain in the classroom after their union reached a tentative contract deal with the province. As Melissa Duggan explains, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.

10h ago

2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

11h ago

2:29
City budget consultations promise chance for public input
City budget consultations promise chance for public input

The first of 16 in-person and virtual meetings takes place in Scarborough to help determine what the city's budget priorities should be. The feedback is being gathered while the Mayor waits for word on fiscal help from the fed and province.
3:57
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales

Liquidation sales will soon begin at Bad Boy Furniture. Plus, two Canadian airlines finish last when it comes to on-time arrivals. Sr. Business Editor Mike Eppel has the day's top business stories.
More Videos