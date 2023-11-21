UK police recover the bodies of 4 teenage boys who went missing during a camping trip

By The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2023 5:41 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 5:43 pm.

LONDON (AP) — British police said Tuesday the bodies of four teenage boys who had been missing since they left for a weekend camping trip have been found inside their overturned car.

Police in Wales said the bodies of the boys, who were reportedly 16 to 18 years old, were recovered from the car that appeared to have left a highway near Tremadog in Gwynedd, northwest Wales. The vehicle was upside-down and partially submerged in water, police said.

A search was launched for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris after they failed to return home to Shropshire, England from an overnight camping trip to the Snowdonia area.

“At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time,” said police superintendent Owain Llewellyn.

Mark Drakeford, the first minister of Wales, said the boys’ deaths were “devastating news.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP
Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called about suspected street racing taking place on a blocked-off section of Highway 427 early last Saturday morning. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CityNews...

48m ago

5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement
5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement

The Trudeau government released its fall economic statement, which focuses on housing, affordability, and the green economy and includes a potential path back to balanced budgets. Here are five things...

1h ago

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

55m ago

Disability advocate says Eglinton Avenue bike lane a danger to visually impaired pedestrians
Disability advocate says Eglinton Avenue bike lane a danger to visually impaired pedestrians

A disability advocate is speaking out about a bike lane installed along Eglinton Avenue that he says could be dangerous for visually impaired pedestrians. In a video released by the Accessibility for...

1h ago

Top Stories

Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP
Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called about suspected street racing taking place on a blocked-off section of Highway 427 early last Saturday morning. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CityNews...

48m ago

5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement
5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement

The Trudeau government released its fall economic statement, which focuses on housing, affordability, and the green economy and includes a potential path back to balanced budgets. Here are five things...

1h ago

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

55m ago

Disability advocate says Eglinton Avenue bike lane a danger to visually impaired pedestrians
Disability advocate says Eglinton Avenue bike lane a danger to visually impaired pedestrians

A disability advocate is speaking out about a bike lane installed along Eglinton Avenue that he says could be dangerous for visually impaired pedestrians. In a video released by the Accessibility for...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:55
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government

Elementary teachers in Ontario will remain in the classroom after their union reached a tentative contract deal with the province. As Melissa Duggan explains, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.

4h ago

2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

4h ago

3:57
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales

Liquidation sales will soon begin at Bad Boy Furniture. Plus, two Canadian airlines finish last when it comes to on-time arrivals. Sr. Business Editor Mike Eppel has the day's top business stories.
2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.
1:45
New rescue plans raise hopes for India's trapped tunnel workers
New rescue plans raise hopes for India's trapped tunnel workers

There is renewed hope for 41 trapped workers, more than a week after a tunnel collapsed in the Indian Himalayas. Brandon Choghri has the latest on the efforts to bring the men home safely.

More Videos