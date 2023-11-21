US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2023 4:52 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 4:56 pm.

Nonfiction

1. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, narrated by Michelle Williams and Britney Spears – introduction (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

3. My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Tired of Winning by Jonathan Karl, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

8. Prequel by Rachel Maddow, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann, narrated by Will Patton, Ann Marie Lee and Danny Campbell (Random House Audio)

10. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

3. Moriarty: The Silent Order by Charles Kindinger, performed by Dominic Monaghan, Phil LaMarr, Helen Mirren, Ross McCall, Anya Chalotra, Arielle Goldman and full cast (Audible Originals)

4. The Edge by David Baldacci, narrated by Zachary Webber, Erin Cottrell, Will Collyer, Erin Bennett and Tiffany Smith (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Santino Fontana (Scholastic Audio)

6. Hooked by Emily McIntire, narrated by Felicity Munroe and Rupert Hawthorne (Blackstone Publishing)

7. The Narrow Road Between Desires by Patrick Rothfuss, narrated by Nick Podehl and Patrick Rothfuss (Recorded Books)

8. Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly, narrated by Peter Giles, Titus Welliver and Christine Lakin (Little, Brown & Company)

9. Moriarty by Charles Kindinger, performed by Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Phil LaMarr, Lindsay Whisler and full cast (Audible Originals)

10. Defiance of the Fall 11 by TheFirstDefier and JF Brink, narrated by Pavi Proczko (Aethon Audio)

