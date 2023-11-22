A hand grenade explosion leaves 9 injured at a market in southern Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A hand grenade exploded in an animal market in a southern city in Kosovo on Wednesday, injuring nine people, police said.

Three suspects are at large following the explosion in Prizren, 85 kilometers (52 miles) south of the capital Pristina, police said. The injured were hospitalized but their condition was not life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing.

Prizren, Kosovo’s second biggest city along the Prizren River, is a tourist attraction for its medieval castle and cobblestone streets.

The Associated Press