What does the government’s new ‘anti-scab’ legislation mean for the labour movement?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, if you haven’t noticed yet, Canada’s labour movement is undergoing a bit of a resurgence. Workers are unionizing more, and those that are already unionized are using their newfound leverage to win concessions from employers. Amid this climate comes Bill C58, which will prohibit some employers from using replacement workers (commonly known in unions as “scabs”) during strikes or lockouts.

David Reevely is the Ottawa correspondent for The Logic, and he thinks the replacement worker ban could have a major impact on future labour actions.

“A ban on replacement workers could lead to more strikes and lockouts, and it could lead to strikes and walkouts that are shorter,” says Reevely.

How long has this bill been in the works, and exactly what does it cover? What happens if critical workers leave the job? And what can it tell us about the direction of both the labour movement and the federal government right now?